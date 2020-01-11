General MM Naravane says Indian Army will act to reclaim PoK if ordered, calls complaints against officers in Kashmir 'unfounded'

New Delhi: Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane on Saturday said that if Indian Army gets an order then it will take appropriate action to reclaim Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK). He pointed out that a Parliamentary resolution states that the entire Jammu and Kashmir region is a part of India.

"There is a parliamentary resolution, that entire Jammu and Kashmir region is a part of India. If Parliament wants it, then that area (PoK) also should belong to us. When we get orders to that effect, we will take appropriate action," the Army chief said while speaking to the media in Delhi.

He also said all the complaints filed against Army officers in the Kashmir valley have been proved to be unfounded. The Army chief emphasised that the "judgment call" of the commander on the ground has to be respected.

"The judgment call of the commander on the ground has to be respected. All the complaints that have been filed have proved to be unfounded," the Army chief said while addressing a press conference ahead of Army Day on 15 January.

The Army Chief was asked to comment on the complaints filed against the Army personnel deployed in the Kashmir valley in the last couple of years. To a query on the shortage of staff in the Army, General Naravane admitted that there is a shortage of officers but said that it is because the Army has not lowered the standards for selection of officers.

"There is a shortage of officers but it is not because there is lack of people applying for it. We have not lowered the standards for selection of officers in the force," the Army chief told the reporters. The Army Chief also spoke on the induction of female jawans and said that the training of the first batch of 100 female jawans had started on 6 January.

