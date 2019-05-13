General Elections 2019 - Politicians call for citizens to Go Out and VOTE

The total voter turnout in recently completed phase 5 of the general elections was an encouraging 62.87 per cent. But only the dutiful voter can help increase that figure today and the last phase.

Voting is underway today in the sixth phase for 14 seats in Uttar Pradesh, 10 in Haryana, 8 seats each in West Bengal, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh, 7 in Delhi and 4 in Jharkhand. Some of the key candidates contesting this time around include Akhilesh Yadav, Sheila Dikshit, Digvijay Singh and Sadhavi Pragya Singh Thakur.

Over the course of the past phases, politicians from various parties got on social media, news channels and headed out on the trail to encourage maximum voter engagement and appeal to all eligible Indians.

Here a power-packed recap of key appeals by some very familiar faces:

PM Narendra Modi highlights the importance of prioritising the elections and voting early.

Union HRD Minister, Prakash Javadekar emphasises the power of the vote!

PM Narendra Modi talks to first-time voters urging them to head out and vote.

President of the BJP Amit Shah reminds all voters that voting is the foundation of a healthy democracy.

PM Narendra Modi talks encourage tech-savvy voters to head online & verify their details before voting.

MP, Rajya Sabha Kapil Sibal urges thinking citizens to vote smartly.

Comm In-Charge, INC, Randeep Singh Surjewala talks about what the priorities of the next government should be.

Time is of the essence and while PM Modi is slated to address election rallies in Robertsganj and Ghazipur, Congress head Rahul Gandhi will be addressing the crowds across key areas in Madhya Pradesh. Many have voted but May 23 is when the votes are counted and we hear the voice of the people. Leaders, thinkers, and artists are still coming out in support of the democratic process. it’s a united and fervent call to all voters to head out and make their vote count. #ButtonDabaoDeshBanao

