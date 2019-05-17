General Elections 2019: Get to know your candidates contesting in Phase 7

With a total of seven states and one Union territory going to the polls, Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal will see voter action in some areas, while Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and Chandigarh will vote entirely in this last phase. The counting of the votes and declaration of results is then scheduled for the same day - May 23rd.

But knowing who you are voting for is as important as voting itself. So, before you head out to vote, here are some highlights on your candidates’ finances, criminal background and the gender gap.

Candidates’ Financial Background till Phase 6

31% of the total candidates or 278 contenders have declared assets worth more than Rs. 1 crore. Among the major parties 40(89%) out of 45 candidates from INC, 36(84%) out of 43 candidates from BJP, 11(28%) out of 39 candidates from BSP, 9(64%) out of 14 candidates from AAP and 59(19%) out of 313 independent candidates have declared assets worth more than Rs. 1 crore.

Heading the list of crorepatis in Phase 7 is Ramesh Kumar Sharma contesting from Pataliputra, Bihar. Sukhbir Singh Badal contesting from Firozpur and Punjab and Harsimrat Kaur Badal from Bathinda, Punjab come in at a close second and third. From the major parties in this year’s elections, the average assets per candidate for 45 INC candidates stands at Rs. 17.15 crores, 43 BJP candidates stand at Rs. 9.82 crores, 39 BSP candidates have average assets of Rs. 5.24 crores, and 14 AAP candidates declared average assets of Rs. 5.20 crores.

Gender Gap Data till Phase 6

When compared to phase 6, this phase sees the number of women candidates contesting go up a bit. 11% of the total candidates this time around are women. The total number of women candidates contesting in this next phase stands at 96 versus 812 men and 1 from the Third Gender.

Candidates’ Criminal Background till Phase 6

170 out of 909 candidates have criminal cases against them in this phase of the Lok Sabha polls. While almost half (42%) BJP candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves, the Congress is not far with 31% of its candidates have criminal cases against them according to the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).

At the time of nomination a shocking total of 170 of the 909 candidates contesting declared criminal cases against themselves. As with the other phases, this seventh and the last phase of polls is also crucial to the future of the country. The fervent hope remains that people come out to vote in record-breaking numbers and make their voice heard.

Button Dabao Desh Banao is a Network18 initiative, presented by RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, urging every Indian to VOTE in the ongoing general elections. Follow the conversation on social media using the hashtag #ButtonDabaoDeshBanao.

This is a partnered post.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.