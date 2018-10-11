GD Agarwal, activist on fast seeking measures to clean up river Ganga, dies at 87

GD Agarwal, prominent activist seeking the cleaning of the Ganga river, passed away at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Rishikesh on Thursday. He was 87 years old.

AIIMS public relations officer Harish Thapliyal has confirmed the activist's death.

Agarwal, also known as Swami Sanand, had been on a protest fast since 22 June to urge the government to take measures to clean the river, which has been polluted due to human waste and industrial contaminants. Agarwal, in the course of his fast, had given up the intake of water as well.

He had been admitted to the hospital on 3 October.

With inputs from Team 101Reporters