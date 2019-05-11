GCET results 2019: DTE releases Goa CET scores and answer key on dte.goa.gov.in, candidates can download result in PDF format

GCET results 2019 | The Goa Common Entrance Test (GCET) results 2019 have been declared by the Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) on the official website — dte.goa.gov.in. The board has released candidates' result as well as the answer key in the PDF format online.

Candidates who appeared for the exam can log into the website and access their results using their roll number. On the result page, the board will provide scores in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics. The provisional merit list of the GCET 2019 result, however, will be released on 12 June, reports said.

Students must note that results will not be sent separately to anyone who appeared for the exam. All those who appeared for the exam can only check their marks through the common GCET result page.

The DTE will start accepting application forms A, B and C from 17 May. The forms are necessary for admission to programmes in professional degree colleges in Goa. Candidates can find more details regarding this on the official website.

The GCET exam was conducted by DTE along with IIT Bombay over 7-8 May, 2019. The marks secured in this exam are considered for admission to at least 1,000 engineering colleges and 120 pharmacy degree seats in Goa.

How to check GCET result 2019:

Step 1: Log on to the official website for GCET 2019.

Step 2: Once you log in using your roll number, the result page will be displayed.

Step 3: Candidates can access their subject-wise scores for the GCET 2019 along with their roll number.

Step 4: Check the scores received in each subject after locating your roll number

Step 5: Download the GCET 2019 result in the PDF format

Step 6: Take a printout for future reference.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.