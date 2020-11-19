GCET 2021: Goa's Directorate of Technical Education says entrance exams to be held on 4, 5 May

Candidates who wish to get admitted into Bachelor of Technology (B Tech) and Bachelor of Pharmacy (B Pharm) courses offered by the participating institutes of GCET are advised to go through the notice thoroughly

The Directorate of Technical Education, Government of Goa has announced the dates for the Goa Common Entrance Test (GCET) 2021. The DTE authority has released an official notification to announce the exam dates on its official website.

The entrance test will be conducted on 4 and 5 May in 2021.

Candidates who wish to get admitted into Bachelor of Technology (B Tech) and Bachelor of Pharmacy (B Pharm) courses offered by the participating institutes of GCET are advised to go through the notice thoroughly.

According to a report by Careers 360, the test on Physics will be held on 4 May from 10 am to 12 noon. In the evening shift on the same day, the Chemistry exam will be conducted. Candidates must appear for the Mathematics exam on 5 May from 10 am to 12 noon.

It is important to mention here that the candidates seeking admission into B Pharm courses need to not sit in the Mathematics paper. Applicants eyeing B Tech courses must appear in all the exams.

The report added that the Goa Common Entrance Test will have questions that are in the class 12 syllabus issued by Goa state education board. The authorities are going to release the GCET 2021 information booklet soon. Thereafter the application window will be opened under which candidates can get themselves registered to sit in the entrance exam.

Jagran Josh cited an official notification to state that the GCET will be held in several centres spread across the state of Goa. The candidates are advised to keep checking the official websites regularly for updates and gain all relevant information.

Every candidate and their guardians must remember that only those applicants will be able to be eligible to appear in the GCET 2021 who have successfully registered themselves from the correct web portal.

GCET will help the board screen students seeking admission in undergraduate courses in the state.