GC Murmu appointed new CAG in place of Rajiv Mehrishi, will take oath on Saturday

Murmu served as the first Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir after it was made a Union tTerritory last year

New Delhi: A day after he stepped down as Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Girish Chandra Murmu was on Thursday appointed as Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG).

A Finance Ministry notification on Thursday said that Murmu has been appointed CAG by President Ram Nath Kovind from the date he assumes charge of his office. He will take oath on Saturday.

Murmu replaces Rajiv Mehrishi who is scheduled to complete his term this week.

A Rashtrapati Bhawan communique said earlier in the day that the President has accepted the resignation of Murmu as LG of Jammu and Kashmir.

Murmu was appointed as the first LG of Jammu and Kashmir after it was made a Union territory last year.