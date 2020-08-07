GC Murmu appointed new CAG in place of Rajiv Mehrishi, will take oath on Saturday
Murmu served as the first Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir after it was made a Union tTerritory last year
New Delhi: A day after he stepped down as Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Girish Chandra Murmu was on Thursday appointed as Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG).
A Finance Ministry notification on Thursday said that Murmu has been appointed CAG by President Ram Nath Kovind from the date he assumes charge of his office. He will take oath on Saturday.
Murmu replaces Rajiv Mehrishi who is scheduled to complete his term this week.
A Rashtrapati Bhawan communique said earlier in the day that the President has accepted the resignation of Murmu as LG of Jammu and Kashmir.
Murmu was appointed as the first LG of Jammu and Kashmir after it was made a Union territory last year.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Over 500 Kashmiri separatists released after signing 'good behaviour bond', says J&K Police
The police said that about 144 minor boys were also detained last year for indulging in violence, but currently only 17 remain in remand homes set up under the Juvenile Justice Act
Mehbooba Mufti's detention under Public Safety Act extended by another three months
Mufti will continue to remain under detention for another three months at her official residence, which has been declared a subsidiary jail.
Saifuddin Soz to sue J&K administration over 'unlawful house arrest'; Rahul Gandhi seeks his release
Soz has alleged that he has been detained in his house since 5 August, 2019, when the Centre abrogated Article 370. However, the UT administration denied the charge in the SC on Wednesday