GBSHSE Results 2020: 92.6% students clear Goa Class 10 exams; girls outshine boys
Goa Board SSC result 2020 | The Class 10 results of the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) are out on the official website gbshse.gov.in.
This time, 92.6 percent of students who appeared for the exams in the GBSHSE board have passed, according to The Times of India.
Girls have performed better than boys, with a pass percentage of 93.3 percent, as compared to 92 percent for boys.
Last year 92.7 percent of candidates cleared the Class 10 exams, which was the highest pass percentage recorded in Goa's history.
In 2019, girls outshone the boys by a small margin, with 92.64 percent and 92.31 percent passing the board exams respectively.
How to check your Goa Board SSC Result 2020:
Step 1: Get on the official website gbshse.gov.in
Step 2: Find link labelled 'GBSHSE Goa Board Class 10th Results 2020'
Step 3: Click on tab and enter details
Step 4: Results will appear screen
Step 5: Save your results and take a printout for future reference.
Candidates can also check their scores at www.examresults.net, indiaresults.com and results.gov.in.
Alternatively, students can check their results via SMS by typing: 'RESULT<space>GOA10<space>ROLLNO and sending it to 56263.
