'Gautam Buddha walked across India, Japan, Tibet', says Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb

Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Monday said Gautam Buddha walked across India and went to countries like Japan, Myanmar and Tibet to spread the message of peace and harmony.

Speaking at a programme in Agartala to greet the people of the state on the occasion of Buddha Purnima, the BJP leader said, "Gautam Buddha had spread the message of peace, harmony and prosperity by walking across India and going to places that are now known as Myanmar, Japan and Tibet."

He also appealed to the people to maintain peace and harmony.

Referring to emperor Ashoka, Deb said India was a land where a king became a monk and preached peace across the world.

"It speaks about the great Indian tradition and culture. I respect that tradition. I pray that everyone lives in peace, harmony and embraces the lessons of Gautam Buddha," he said.