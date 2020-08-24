Gauhati University to hold final semester exams in September; SOP released on guportal.in

The exams are going to be held from 22 September and these will follow the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) set by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

Assam's Gauhati University (GU) on Monday released the details for the conduction of the final semester exam on its official site — guportal.in.

The exams are going to be held from 22 September and these will follow the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) set by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

Students in the intermediate years or semesters will be promoted on the basis of internal assessment marks and theory marks received in the earlier semesters. But the final semester students of undergraduate and postgraduate courses will have to qualify the university exams.

According to an NDTV report, candidates will be evaluated on a 50-50 basis, where the marks scored in the offline exams will carry 50 percent weightage and the other half will be awarded on the basis of internal assessment.

“Final semester examinations will be conducted in blended mode maintaining COVID-19 protocol and the relevant SOP published by the UGC for the purpose,” read the official statement.

The GU final semester examinations will be held in both the online and offline mode in view of the pandemic situation.

The students who opt to give the exams offline will have to go to the college or university for the test. The Gauhati University will be providing accommodation for free to such students, reported Times Now.

As per a report by Sentinel Assam that cited the official notification issued by the GU controller of examinations, the question paper(s) for offline examinations will cover the whole syllabus but the students need to attempt questions for 50 percent marks only.

The UGC had issued the guidelines a while back, instructing universities to hold final year exams by the end of September. The new guidelines had also stated that the final university exams can be held online and offline. In case a student failed to appear for the exams in September, provisions will be made so that they can take the exams later.