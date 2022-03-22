Gauhati Medical College official’s signature goes viral, triggers memes, jokes online

The picture shows that the official verified the document by signing it but guessing his name from the signature is not the easiest of tasks.

The latest social media buzz is all about the unique signature of an official at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital. While the strokes triggered several jokes and memes, many people would rather mistake it for a scribble than a signature at first glance.

Twitter user Ramesh shared the picture of the unique signature which can be seen above the seal of the registrar of the Department of Orthopaedics, GMCH. The picture shows that the official verified the document by signing it but guessing his name from the signature is not the easiest of tasks.

While sharing the post, Ramesh wrote in the caption that he has seen many artistic signatures but this official's signature is the best one.

Check the tweet here:

I have seen many signatures but this one is the best. pic.twitter.com/KQGruYxCEn — Ramesh 🇮🇳 🚩 (@Ramesh_BJP) March 20, 2022

The post has garnered tons of likes and retweets. Users compared the signature with the spine of a porcupine; not only that, they also shared pictures of other illegible signatures.

Another shared a picture of a signature in which the signer made a bird.

But Not better than this masterpiece pic.twitter.com/pxZb1hu6FH — Basha (@reallivinghuman) March 21, 2022

A Twitter user joked that the signature can defeat Artificial Intelligence and said that the officer should be employed by secret services to send secret codes.

how will banks verify?

will they count the number of quills the porcupine has?

this is an AI defeating signature

who is this officer! needs to be employed by secret services

maybe he is sending some secret code in his sign 😀 — सप्तगिरि🇮🇳 (@SSSIndore) March 21, 2022



The comments section is flooded with jokes and memes of porcupines.

It looks like a procupine 😅 pic.twitter.com/JhdgvgVSwD — Swapnil (@Unsubtle_og) March 21, 2022

Last year, the signature of MK Jayan, a block development officer of Mananathavady, Wayanad, went viral on the internet. The signature resembled a peacock. According to Deccan Herald, Jayan developed the peacock signature in Class 10th when his teacher advised him that signature should be unique.

A signature is the handwritten depiction of a person’s name. It should be unique as it is mostly used for validation. People use difficult pen strokes to make their signature unique and hard to copy.

What are your thoughts about the unique ‘porcupine’ signature?