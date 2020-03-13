GATE Result 2020: IIT Delhi declares Graduate Aptitude Test Engineering results on appsgate.iitd.ac.in

GATE Result 2020| Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has declared the Graduate Aptitude Test Engineering (GATE) 2020 results on its official website - appsgate.iitd.ac.in.

GATE 2020 answer key and response sheet have also been released and the scorecards will be updated shortly on the website.

How to download GATE Result 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official website - appsgate.iitd.ac.in

Step 2: Students are requested to fill in the required login details

Step 3: Click submit. Once the scorecard is uploaded, candidates will be able to view it and submitting the login details

Qualified students will be eligible for admission to MTech and ME programmes in institute. Out of 8,58,890 registered candidates, 685088 candidates appeared for the GATE 2020 exam and around 18.8 percent qualified the examination, reported The Times of India.

