GATE Result 2019 to be announced on 16 March; candidates can check scorecard on gate.iitm.ac.in

The Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IIT-M) will be releasing the results on or after 16 March of the GATE (Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering) 2019. The exam was held by IIT-M in February 2018.

The results of GATE 2019 will be available on their official website: gate.iitm.ac.in for all 24 papers. However, the institute hasn’t yet updated on the exact time of the result declaration.

The GATE 2019 exam was conducted on 2, 3, 9 and 10 February from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

Candidates can download their scorecards starting 20 March to 31 May, 2019. If a student fails to download it before 31 May 2019, then a late fee of Rs 500 will be imposed for providing the GATE 2019 Score Card.

Steps to download the GATE 2019 score card

Step 1: Go to the official website: gate.iitm.ac.in

Step 2: Fill in your login credentials: Enrollment ID/Email address and enter your GOAPS password.

Step 3: Go to the Result tab.

Step 4: Your GATE Result 2019 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the result and take a print out for your records.

Candidates should note that GATE score is valid for 3 years from the date of announcement of results. So, if a student qualifies for GATE 2019, they would be eligible to take admission in the post graduate technical courses in IITs across the country and other engineering colleges for the academic sessions starting: 2019, 2020 and 2021.

However, GATE 2019 score can only be used for PSU recruitments being conducted in the same year, ie 2019.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.