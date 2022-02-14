GATE 2022 response sheet to be released on 15 February, check details here

IIT Kharagpur conducted the GATE 2022 examination on 5, 6, 12 and 13 February in two shifts of three hours each

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur will release the response sheet of Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2022) on 15 February, 2022 on its official website. Applicants can visit the portal of IIT Kharagpur - gate.iitkgp.ac.in and download their response sheet.

GATE 2022 response sheet: Here’s how to download

Visit the official website of IIT Kharagpur - gate.iitkgp.ac.in

Click on the GATE 2022 response sheet link available on the homepage

Key in the login credentials and click on the submit button

The GATE 2022 response sheet will be available on the screen

Check and download the GATE response sheet and also take a printout for future need

Check the important date of the GATE 2022 here.

The Institute will release the GATE 2022 provisional answer key on 21 February, 2022 and the result for the same will be announced on 17 March this year. Candidates can download the Scorecard from 21 March, as mentioned in the schedule available on the official website.

Earlier, applicants had demanded the deferment of the GATE 2022 exam in view of the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Supreme Court, which had heard the pleas over exam postponement, dismissed them on 3 February.

In January 2022, a fake notification of GATE 2022 postponement went viral on social media. IIT Kharagpur later released a fresh circular informing that no notification had been issued regarding the change of exam dates.