The registration for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 will start today, 30 August. Applicants can register themselves at the official website at https://gate.iitkgp.ac.in/.

The last date for registration is 24 September. The exam will be organised by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur on 5, 6, 12 and 13 February 2022.

Steps to register for GATE 2022

Go to the official website of the IIT Kharagpur at https://gate.iitkgp.ac.in/

Click on the link to apply online for GATE 2022

Register yourself using your mobile number, name and email id

Login and complete the application for GATE 2022

Upload the documents required and submit the application fee online

Click on submit and download a copy of the completed form for the future

The exam is open to candidates who are currently studying in the third year or higher of any undergraduate programme. Candidates who have completed their degree in engineering, technology, architecture, science, Arts or commerce are also eligible to apply.

Candidates are required to keep a scanned copy of documents such as Classes 10 and 12 mark sheets, certificate of qualifying examination, passport size photograph, scanned copy of signature, category certificate, valid identity proof and date of birth proof ready before starting the registration process.

Candidates are eligible to appear only in one or two papers for GATE 2022. The second paper must be selected from a pre-defined subject combination list. Two new subject papers — naval architecture and marine engineering and geomatics engineering — have been introduced this year.

Each paper will be of 100 marks, out of which 15 marks will consist of general aptitude and the rest will consist of the subject syllabus.

The admit cards for GATE 2022 will be released on 3 January. Candidates also have to bring a copy of the admit card, along with the original photo identity document that was specified by them while filling the application form, to the examination hall.