The new papers seek to help students with advanced capabilities in ship building industries and geo-informatics

Two new papers have been added by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur, in the Graduate Aptitude Test for Engineering (GATE) 2022. The new papers are mentioned as naval and marine engineering (NM) and geomatics engineering (GE).

“The two new papers (GE and NM) will provide direct benefits to graduates in these two areas, especially when the country needs human resources with advanced capabilities in Ship Building Industries and Geo-informatics," a notice on the official website reads.

Further on the website, the institute has explained the new papers (GE and NM) will contain a general aptitude section of 15 marks each in GATE like every other subject.

The GE paper will be divided into two parts that will cover the whole syllabus. Part A will be for 55 marks and the second part (Part B) will contain 30 marks, while NM will have a single section of 85 marks in total.

Here is a model question paper for GE:

https://gate.iitkgp.ac.in/documents/Model_Question_Paper_GE.pdf

Here is a model question paper for NM:

https://gate.iitkgp.ac.in/documents/Model_Question_Paper_NM.pdf

Application

Candidates should note that the applications for GATE 2022 will begin on 2 September and will remain open till 24 September. Additionally, the application process will remain open till 1 October with a late fee . The edit process will begin from 24 October and continue till 1 November. However, the last date to make any changes in the application form is 12 November and applicants will have to pay an extra charge for it. Once the process begins, aspirants can apply by visiting the official website - gate.iitkgp.ac.in.

Eligibility criteria

Applicants need to be in the third year of an undergraduate (UG) course in technology, engineering or have a degree in a relevant science course.

GATE 2022

As per the schedule, IIT Kharagpur will hold the GATE 2022 on 5, 6, 12, and 13 February next year. It will be a computer-based online test. The exams will be held for admission to MTech, integrated MSc courses in IISc, postgraduate (PG) courses across IITs, or government jobs.