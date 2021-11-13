GATE 2022: Correction window extended till 15 November; check steps to edit here

With the help of the GATE correction window, candidates can either edit or change their category, paper, and examination city on the application form

The deadline to make corrections in the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) application form 2022 has been extended again by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur. As per the recent update, applicants can now make the necessary changes in the GATE 2022 application form till 15 November. Also, to make the required changes, candidates need to visit the official website at https://gate.iitkgp.ac.in/.

Previously, the deadline for GATE 2022 application correction was 12 November. To make the required changes, candidates are advised to log in using their credentials including GATE 2022 application form number and other details.

Check steps to edit the GATE 2022 application form:

Step 1: Go to the official website at https://gate.iitkgp.ac.in/

Step 2: Search and click on the 'Login' tab that is available on the homepage

Step 3: As the new page opens, candidates will have to key in the required credentials

Step 4: Then, click on 'Login’, following which the GATE 2022 application form will appear on the screen

Step 5: As the form appears, candidates are requested to make changes in the application form

Step 6: The,n make payment through the prescribed gateway

Step 7: Finally, check the form before submitting

Step 8: Keep a printout of the updated GATE 2022 application form for further use or need

With the help of the GATE correction window, candidates can either edit or change their category, paper, and examination city on the application form. For the unversed, the application process ended on 7 October.

The GATE 2022 will be conducted by IIT Kharagpur on 5, 6, 12, and 13 February, 2022. The exam will be held in two shifts; the first will begin from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm and the second shift will commence from 2:30 pm to 5:00 pm. Meanwhile, the admit cards will be released on the official website on 3 January.