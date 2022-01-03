GATE 2022: Admit card to be released on 7 January; check gate.iitkgp.ac.in

The exam will be conducted on 5, 6, 12 and 13 February and it will be held in two sessions — the first from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm and the second from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm

The admit cards for the upcoming Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 will be released on 7 January by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur. Those who are preparing for the aptitude test will be able to download their admit cards by visiting the official website at gate.iitkgp.ac.in

As per the schedule, the GATE 2022 will be conducted on 5, 6, 12 and 13 February. The exams will be held in two sessions, the first will be held from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm and the second will begin from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. Keeping the COVID-19 situation in mind, this year, the GATE 2022 will be organised in a fully computer-based mode.

Steps to download GATE 2022 admit card:

Step 1: Go to the official website gate.iitkgp.ac.in

Step 2: Search and click on the admit card link (that will be made available on the homepage)

Step 3: After clicking the link, candidates need to submit their enrollment ID/email address and password to login

Step 4: Within a few seconds, the GATE admit card will appear on screen

Step 5: Download the admit card and keep a printout of the same for future reference

This year, IIT Kharagpur has added two new examination papers for the interested candidates which are Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering (NM) and Geomatics Engineering (GE).

Schedule for GATE 2022 exam:

4 February 2022: Miscellaneous Activities from 14:00 – 17:00 hrs

5 February 2022: CS and BMEE & MA from 09:00 to 12:00 hrs and 14:30 – 17:30 hrs

6 February 2022: EC, ES, ST, NM, MT & MNCY, CH, PI, XH, IN, AG, GG & TF from 09:00 – 12:00 hrs and 14:30 – 17:30 hrs

11 February 2022: Miscellaneous Activities from 14:00 – 17:00 hrs

12 February 2022: CE-1**, BT, PH & EYCE-2**, XE & XL from 09:00 – 12:00 hrs and 14:30 – 17:30 hrs

13 February 2022: ME-1**, PE & ARME-2**, GE & AE from 09:00 – 12:00 hrs and 14:30 – 17:30 hrs.

Candidates must note that the examination for CE, CS, EC, EE, and ME papers in GATE 2022 will be held in multiple sessions.