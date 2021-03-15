GATE 2021 results to be out on 22 March; check details at gate.iitb.ac.in
Candidates will be able to check the results by entering their enrollment number/email address and password
The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2021 results will be declared by Indian Institue of Technology (IIT) Bombay, on 22 March on gate.iitb.ac.in. The date is mentioned on the official website under 'Important Dates' section.
Candidates will be able to check the results by entering their enrollment number/email address and password. Scores, All India Rank (AIR), qualifying marks will also be made available along with the result.
Once, it is updated on the website, students can check the result by following these steps:
Step 1: Visit the official website, gate.iitb.ac.in
Step 2: Click on the link ‘GATE 2021 result’ on the homepage
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page
Step 4: Type in your application ID and password
Step 5: The result will be displayed on the screen
Step 6: Download and take a printout of the result for future reference
GATE 2021's scorecard will be valid for three years. Over 9 lakh students had registered for the exam, which was held on 6, 7, 13, and 14 February, as noted by Careers 360. It was conducted for a total of 27 papers, including Humanities and Social Sciences (XH) and Environmental Science and Engineering (ES).
The answer key was released on 26 February. Students were allowed to challenge the answer key till 4 March, in case they find any mistake or error in it.
GATE 2021: Challenge answer key by tomorrow at gate.iitb.ac.in; result on 22 March
A final answer key will be published after verifying all objections by 18 March