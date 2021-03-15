GATE 2021 results to be out on 22 March; check details at gate.iitb.ac.in

Candidates will be able to check the results by entering their enrollment number/email address and password

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2021 results will be declared by Indian Institue of Technology (IIT) Bombay, on 22 March on gate.iitb.ac.in. The date is mentioned on the official website under 'Important Dates' section.

Candidates will be able to check the results by entering their enrollment number/email address and password. Scores, All India Rank (AIR), qualifying marks will also be made available along with the result.

Once, it is updated on the website, students can check the result by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website, gate.iitb.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link ‘GATE 2021 result’ on the homepage

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Type in your application ID and password

Step 5: The result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download and take a printout of the result for future reference

GATE 2021's scorecard will be valid for three years. Over 9 lakh students had registered for the exam, which was held on 6, 7, 13, and 14 February, as noted by Careers 360. It was conducted for a total of 27 papers, including Humanities and Social Sciences (XH) and Environmental Science and Engineering (ES).

The answer key was released on 26 February. Students were allowed to challenge the answer key till 4 March, in case they find any mistake or error in it.