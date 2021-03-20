GATE 2021 result announced: 17.82% candidates qualify test; check gate.iitb.ac.in

India

Candidates who have appeared in the test can check the results by entering their application number/email ID and password

FP Trending March 20, 2021 10:50:38 IST
Representational image. Wikimedia Commons

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2021 result has been released by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay, on 19 March, at the official website, gate.iitb.ac.in.

Candidates who have appeared in the test can check the results by entering their application number/email ID and password. The scorecard of GATE includes candidates’ scores, All India Rank (AIR), and qualifying marks and it will be valid for three years.

This year, nearly 7.1 lakh candidates had appeared for the examination. Of the total, 12,6,813 (17.82 per cent) candidates have been declared successful. Among the candidates, who have qualified for the test, 98, 732 are male candidates against 28,081 female candidates, Times Now reports.

GATE 2021 Result: Steps To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website, gate.iitb.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘GATE 2021 result’ link

Step 3: A new page will open

Step 4: Enter your application ID and password

Step 5: The GATE result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the result and take a printout for future use

According to Careers 360, this year, over 9 lakh candidates had registered to appear for the entrance test conducted on 6, 7, 13, and 14 February. The test was held for a total of 27 papers, including two new papers-- Humanities and Social Sciences (XH) and Environmental Science and Engineering (ES).

Candidates can download the result via direct link

