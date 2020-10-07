GATE 2021: Online registration process ends today; candidates can apply at gate.iitb.ac.in

To apply, candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 1,500 for each paper. Females and reserved category candidates will be required to pay Rs 750

Graduate Aptitude Test for Engineering (GATE) 2021 online application process will end today (7 October). Candidates who have still not registered can enroll themselves with regular fees at - gate.iitb.ac.in.

Earlier the last date for registration was 30 September but it was extended later.

According to a report by The Indian Express, if the applicants miss today's deadline, they can still register for GATE 2021 by 12 October by paying a late fee of Rs 500.

Applicants will be required to register through the GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS).

As per a report by Hindustan Times, GATE 2021 will be conducted by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay between 5 and 14 February in two shifts. The first shift will be from 9 am to noon, and the second will be from 3 pm to 6 pm.

The result of the entrance exam will be announced on 22 March 2021.

To apply, candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 1,500 for each paper. Females and reserved category candidates will be required to pay Rs 750.

GATE 2021 will be a computer-based test (CBT). Students will get a composite time of three hours to write the exam. The GATE 2021 will be valid for three years from the date of declaration of the results.

The entrance exam will have objective type questions. It is likely to be multiple-choice questions (MCQs), multiple select questions (MSQs), numerical answer type (NAT) questions.

Steps to apply for GATE 2021:

Step 1: Candidates need to go to the official website gate.iitb.ac.in and tap on the link that reads, GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS).

Step 2: Click on ‘New User’ and key in details to register.

Step 3: Sign-in using a registered ID and complete the application form by entering all the details correctly.

Step 4: Uploading the documents, images and signature as required

Step 5: Candidates need to pay the required application fee to complete the process

Click here for the direct link to apply

GATE is a national examination that is being held every year jointly by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore and Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).