GATE 2021: IIT-Bombay releases video explainer on exam day rules; check details at gate.iitb.ac.in
The video lists as its objectives ensuring a safe and secure environment for all functionaries involved in the examination using touch-free processes wherever needed
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has released a video explainer on exam day rules for the 2021 GATE exams on its official website gate.iitb.ac.in.
The YouTube video serves as a GATE test day guide to explain the steps candidates must follow on the date of the examination. Candidates have been advised to reach the exam centres prior to the reporting time and bring a print of the GATE 2021 admit card, along with a valid photo ID to the examination centre.
The video states, "The new processes define the new normal to execute assessments in the future" and lists its objectives as ensuring a safe and secure environment for all exam functionaries involved in the examination using touch-free processes wherever needed, among other guidelines.
Pre-test guidelines
Reach GATE exam centre an hour before scheduled time.
Follow rope queues and floor marks while standing at entrance gate.
Candidates with body temperature abouve 99.4 degress Farenheit will have to take the exam in an isolation area.
During test guidelines
Bar code guns will be sued to check admit card and provide candidates with lab number.
Items that are allowed include masks, gloves, personal hand sanitiser, pen, admit cards, transparent water bottle and other exam related documents.
Post-test guidelines
Leave GATE 2021 exam centre in orderly manner.
Drop admit card and rough pad at exam gate.
Find the direct link for the video here.
According to NDTV, GATE 2021 will be a centre-based online test and as many as 9,13,272 admit cards have been issued for the exam. Candidates will have to answer multiple-choice questions (MCQ) and multiple select questions, or numerical answer type (NAT) questions in GATE 2021.
According to Times Now, the institute has also made changes in the exam pattern. Students will be allowed to appear for multiple papers. The institute will also conduct miscellaneous activities like holding mock test, briefing invigilators, preparing the exam centre etc.
GATE 2021 will be conducted from 5 February to 14 February.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
IIT Bombay reopens GATE 2021 application correction window, edit form by 23 November at gate.iitb.ac.in
GATE 2021 will be held in computer based mode and will be conducted for 27 subjects. Syllabi of all subjects have been revised
GATE 2021 paper-wise, subject-wise schedule released; check details at gate.iitb.ac.in
For GATE 2021, 8,82,684 candidates have applied, which is marginally higher from 8.59 lakh applications the previous year
GATE 2021: Last date to register with late fee ends today, apply at gate.iitb.ac.in
GATE 2021 | The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will conduct GATE 2021 between 5 and 14 February, 2021