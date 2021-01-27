GATE 2021: IIT-Bombay releases video explainer on exam day rules; check details at gate.iitb.ac.in

The video lists as its objectives ensuring a safe and secure environment for all functionaries involved in the examination using touch-free processes wherever needed

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has released a video explainer on exam day rules for the 2021 GATE exams on its official website gate.iitb.ac.in.

The YouTube video serves as a GATE test day guide to explain the steps candidates must follow on the date of the examination. Candidates have been advised to reach the exam centres prior to the reporting time and bring a print of the GATE 2021 admit card, along with a valid photo ID to the examination centre.

The video states, "The new processes define the new normal to execute assessments in the future" and lists its objectives as ensuring a safe and secure environment for all exam functionaries involved in the examination using touch-free processes wherever needed, among other guidelines.

Pre-test guidelines

Reach GATE exam centre an hour before scheduled time.

Follow rope queues and floor marks while standing at entrance gate.

Candidates with body temperature abouve 99.4 degress Farenheit will have to take the exam in an isolation area.

During test guidelines

Bar code guns will be sued to check admit card and provide candidates with lab number.

Items that are allowed include masks, gloves, personal hand sanitiser, pen, admit cards, transparent water bottle and other exam related documents.

Post-test guidelines

Leave GATE 2021 exam centre in orderly manner.

Drop admit card and rough pad at exam gate.

Find the direct link for the video here.

According to NDTV, GATE 2021 will be a centre-based online test and as many as 9,13,272 admit cards have been issued for the exam. Candidates will have to answer multiple-choice questions (MCQ) and multiple select questions, or numerical answer type (NAT) questions in GATE 2021.

According to Times Now, the institute has also made changes in the exam pattern. Students will be allowed to appear for multiple papers. The institute will also conduct miscellaneous activities like holding mock test, briefing invigilators, preparing the exam centre etc.

GATE 2021 will be conducted from 5 February to 14 February.