GATE 2021 application form's edit, exam city change window opens, check at gate.iitb.ac.in

GATE 2021| As per a notification on the website, the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2021 application edit window will be open till 13 November 2020

GATE 2021 application form edit and change in exam city window has been opened today by Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay. Registered candidates can change the choice of exam city, category, gender and/ or paper on the official website - gate.iitb.ac.in.

As per a notification on the website, the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2021 application edit window will be open till 13 November 2020.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, candidates will be required to pay additional charge for making changes in category, gender and choice of exam paper. There is no charge for changing the exam centre city.

As per a report by The Indian Express, as many as 8,82,684 candidates have applied for GATE 2021, higher from 8.59 lakh last year.

This year students who are in the third year of their college have been allowed to take the exam. Students from the humanities stream have also been allowed to take the exam.

Steps to make changes and correction in GATE 2021 registration form

Step 1: Log on to GATE 2021 official website - gate.iitb.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, tap on the link that reads, "GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS)."

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page where you will have to enter your enrollment ID/ email address, password and evaluate the arithmetic expression displayed on the page.

Step 4: Press the submit button.

Step 5: Your GATE 2021 registration form will open on your screen.

Step 6: Make the corrections in the application form and pay the applicable fee.

Here is the direct link to make correction and changes in GATE 2021 application form - https://appsgate.iitb.ac.in/

GATE 2021 will be conducted between 5 and 14 February in two shifts - from 9 am to 12 noon and from 3 pm to 6 pm.The GATE 2021 admit card will be released on 8 January. The result of the Aptitude Test will be declared on 22 March.

The examination will be held by IIT-Bombay in different cities across the country as well as six cities outside India. This year two new papers Environmental Science and Engineering and Humanities and Social Science have been introduced.