GATE 2021 application correction window closes today; make changes in exam city, category at gate.iitb.ac.in

The window to make changes in exam city, category, application form and gender in the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2021 is closing today (13 November). Candidates who registered to appear for the aptitude test and wish to makes changes or edit can do so at gate.iitb.ac.in.

A total of 8,82,684 candidates have applied for the GATE 2021. This was a slight increase from 8.59 lakh applications in 2020. This year, 4,196 students from the humanities stream also applied for the exam. Female representation also saw a rise with a total of 2,88,379 female students having applied this year.

The facility to make correction was opened on 28 October. Candidates need to login to their account by entering their enrolment ID/ email address, password and sum evaluation to make changes. Correction of GATE 2021 exam details can only be done in the online mode.

Application correction fee for GATE 2021 (except for change in exam city) will be displayed after the candidates make the requisite changes in the application form. Candidates need to make payment in the online mode via credit cards, debit cards or net banking.

Changes that can be made in the GATE 2021 Application include exam city, category, gender, PwD status, details of parents or guardians or correspondence address, learning disabilities, exam paper, second paper addition from the given combination with respect to the primary paper and college name and location, roll number and registration number.

Here's how to make changes or corrections:

Step 1: Candidates need to visit the official GATE site gate.iitb.ac.in.

Step 2: They need to click on 'GATE 2021 exam centre change window' available on the home page.

Step 3: Press the zone and login to the account.

Step 4: Make changes and click submit.

Step 5: Download submission page and keep hardcopy for future reference.

Candidates need to pay Rs 500 for the change of existing paper. The addition of a second paper would cost candidates Rs 500 plus suitable amount per paper for the candidate's category. Change in choice of gender also requires a fee of Rs 500.