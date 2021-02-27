GATE 2021: Answer keys, question papers for aptitude test released at gate.iitb.ac.in

IIT Bombay will allow candidates to raise objections against the GATE 2021 answer keys from 2 to 4 March

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has released the answer keys and question papers of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2021).

Students who have appeared in the exam can download the provisional answer key from the official site — gate.iitb.ac.in.

IIT Bombay will allow candidates to raise objections against the answer keys from 2 to 4 March, however, they will be required to submit a detailed description and proof in support of their claim.

Students can raise an objection by paying a fee of Rs 500 per question.

The committee will release the final GATE 2021 answer keys after evaluating the raised objections by 18 March. IIT Bombay will release the GATE 2021 result on 22 March on the official website. Candidates can access the result using GATE registration ID/email address/enrolment ID and password.

Here’s the direct link to raise objections: appsgate.iitb.ac.in

The GATE 2021 was be conducted on 6, 7, 12, 13 and 14 February in two shifts — from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and 3 pm to 6 pm for 27 papers.

Steps to download GATE 2021 Answer Keys and Question Papers:

Step 1: Visit the official website of IIT Bombay or GATE 2021

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, 'GATE 2021 Question Papers and Answer Keys are available'

Step 3: In a new window, subject-wise GATE 2021 answer keys and question papers will open

Step 4: Download the answer keys and question papers

Step 5: Take a print of the GATE 2021 answer keys for future use

"If any challenge is accepted by the committee, a full refund will be made to the candidate for the respective accepted challenge, after the publication of the final answer keys. However, no refund will be made to the candidate for those challenges which are not accepted," IIT Bombay said.

Furthermore, it added, "The question number and answer key/range mentioned in the challenge portal of GOAPS must be of the published ones and not that of the response sheet of the candidate."

A total of 8,82,684 candidates have applied for the GATE 2021, which is a slight increase from 8.59 lakh applications last year. A total of 14,196 students have applied for newly introduced humanities subjects.