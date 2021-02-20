GATE 2021 answer key to be released by 2 March at gate.iitb.ac.in; here’s how to download

The exam authority will allow candidates to submit objections against the released answer keys

The Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IIT- Bombay) is going to release the answer key and question paper of the GATE 2021 on its official website by 2 March, 2021.

Candidates who have appeared in the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering 2021 are advised to visit the official site of IIT- B GATE at gate.iitb.ac.in and download the answer key.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the IIT had conducted the aptitude test on 6, 7, 13, and 14 February.

The exam authority will allow candidates to submit objections against the released answer keys. As per the report, candidates will have to submit their objections along with appropriate representation within a stipulated time period. They can raise objections from 2 to 4 March but there is a processing fee of Rs 500 for each objection raised applicable.

Follow these steps to download the GATE 2021 answer key along with the question paper:

Step 1: Visit the official site of IIT- B GATE at gate.iitb.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the answer key download link on the homepage.

Step 3: You will be redirected to the GOAPS portal login window.

Step 4: Enter your credentials like the registration number and password and log in

Step 5: Once you have successfully logged in, a new page will appear on the screen carrying the answer key

Step 6: Go through the official answer key of GATE 2021 and download the document

Step 7: You might also take a print out of the answer key for ease

The direct link for the GATE 2021 answer key will be generated once the authority releases it on its official website.

The computer-based test had objective type questions in three major patterns, reported NDTV.

There were Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), Multiple Select Questions (MSQs) and Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions. While the MSQs and NAT questions did not have any negative marking, candidates answering wrong on any MCQ would have to incur a negative marking.