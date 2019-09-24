GATE 2020 Registration: Registration for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering closes today; application form available at gate.iitd.ac.in

GATE 2020 Registration | Registration for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) will close today (24 September). Candidates wishing to appear for the exam can fill the application form available at the official website – gate.iitd.ac.in.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi will be conducting the GATE on 1, 2, 8 and 9 February. The registration process, which began on 3 September, will end on Tuesday.

Candidates can submit applications till 1 October but will have to pay a late fee.

Steps to register for GATE 2020:

Step 1: Go to the official website gate.iitd.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link 'GATE Online Application Portal is live. Click here to Apply.'

Step 3: Click on the ‘register here’ link at the end of the new page.

Step 4: Fill in details to register.

Step 5: Log in with enrollment ID/ email and password.

Step 6: Fill in the online application form and note down Registration /Application Number.

Step 7: Upload scanned copies of your latest photograph and signatures.

Step 8: Pay application fee to complete the registration process.

GATE 2020: Fee details

Candidates filling the application form will have to pay Rs 1,500, which will be raised to Rs 2,000 after Tuesday. The application fee for SC/ST and women candidates is Rs 750 and will be raised to Rs 1,250 post the deadline.

GATE 2020 will be conducted for 25 subjects (also referred to as “papers”) and it will be conducted at GATE examination centres in different cities across India as well as in six cities outside India. The examination will be in the form of a Computer Based Test (CBT).

The results will be declared on 16 March, 2020. The GATE score is valid for three years from the date on which the results are announced.