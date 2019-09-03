GATE 2020: Application portal for entrance exam activated today, to end on 24 September; check official website — gate.iitd.ac.in

GATE 2020: The registration link for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) for the year 2020 was on Tuesday, 3 September activated by the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, which conducts the exam. Candidates can find the link on the official website — gate.iitd.ac.in.

Reportedly, the last date for the submission of the online application is 24 September. The exam is likely to be conducted on 1, 2, 8, and 9 February 2020 and the result is scheduled to be announced in March. Candidates are advised to go through the notification released by the institute carefully before beginning the application process online.

The registration process for the exam was started on 1 September 2019. The national-level entrance exam is conducted for aspirants of the MTech and MSc programmes in the engineering, technology, and architecture fields. Candidates can also apply for admission into various branches of PhD through this exam, reports said.

Steps to apply to GATE 2020:

Step 1: Log on to the official website — gate.iitd.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the direct link for the application portal or access it here

Step 3: Select 'New User' and enter details

Step 4: Fill the form as per instructions and upload images

Step 5: Once documents are uploaded, hit 'submit'

"The GATE is an examination conducted jointly by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore and the seven Indian Institutes of Technology (at Bombay, Delhi, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras and Roorkee) on behalf of the National Coordination Board (NCB)-GATE, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), Government of India," News18 reported.