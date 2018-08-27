GATE 2019: Registration to begin from 1 Sep for online test, national exam for admission to IITs, IISCs will be held in Feb

The GATE 2019 registrations are going to start from 1 September 2018. The national level post graduate entrance examination will be held on 2,3, 9 and 10 February 2019 for 24 papers by IIT Madras for admission to M.E./M.Tech and Ph.D. programmes at the IITs, IISCs, NITs, GFTIs and other Universities in India. It will be an online test jointly conducted by the IISc, Bangalore and seven IITs on behalf of the National Coordination Board (NCB)-GATE, and Dept of Higher Education, MHRD.

The application forms will be available through the GATE Online Application Processing Systems (GOAPS) till 21 September 2018. Candidates will have to register before filling the application form and candidates who fail to meet the deadline will be able to further apply till 1 October 2018 on payment of a late fee. However, candidates are advised to check the eligibility criteria of GATE 2019 before filling the application form.

An important change in GATE 2019 is the introduction of a new paper called 'Statistics' with a code 'ST', taking the number of GATE papers to 24.

Registration Process of GATE 2019

Below is the complete step-by-step process of how to fill in the application form of GATE 2019:

STEP 1- Registration through GOAPS: Candidates will have to register through GOAPS by providing details such as name, email ID, and mobile number. After registering, candidates will receive the enrollment number and an OTP for the verification purpose. The OTP received has to be verified thereafter and candidates should then choose a strong password.

STEP 2- Filling the Application Form: After the registration process is complete, candidates will have to log in using their enrollment number and password and fill in their GATE application form. Details such as personal, academic, and other required details will have to be entered by the candidates in the application form.

STEP 3- Uploading the Scanned images of Documents: Candidates will have to upload all the necessary documents after filling in their necessary details in the application form. Candidates will have to upload the documents in the format specified by the admission authority of GATE 2019.

• Eligibility Certificate as per the given format

• Photograph (Dimension of 3.5cm x 4.5cm in JPEG format)

• Signature (Dimension of 2cm x 7cm in JPEG format)

STEP 4- Preview Application Form: After uploading the scanned documents, candidates will be able to preview their application form. Candidates should carefully preview their application form of GATE 2019 and check if there are corrections to be made. If corrections are there, change them immediately and then confirm to proceed further.

STEP 5- Payment of Application Fee: Candidates will be redirected to the payment page after they have submitted the application form. The payment of application fee has to be done in an online mode only through Net Banking/Credit Card/Debit Card. After the successful payment, candidates will be redirected to the GOAPS website. Candidates can check the payment status after logging into their GOAPS account.

Application Fees:

S.No Category Application Fee* Fee during extended period 1 Male Category (General/OBC) and Others Rs 1,500 Rs 2,000 2 SC/ST/PwD and Women (All Categories) Rs 750 Rs 1250 3 International Students – Dubai and Singapore US $100 US $120 4 International Students – Addis Ababa, Colombo, Dhaka and Kathmandu US $50 US $70

*The mentioned application fee does not include service charges, processing fees and any other charges that banks may apply.

STEP 6- Submission of GATE 2019 Application Form: Candidates are required to submit their form through GOAPS only after the payment is successful.

Candidates applying for GATE 2019 are advised by the admission authority to fill in their application form themselves only as involving third parties while filling the application form may give rise to errors and incomplete information. All the applications with incorrect and incomplete information will be liable to rejection by the authorities.