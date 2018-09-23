GATE 2019 registration portal to be open till 6 pm, check gate.iitm.ac.in for more updates

Candidates for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) can register themselves till 6 pm today (Sunday) on GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS) website gate.iitm.ac.in.

The last date for registration for GATE has been extended till 1 October, 2018, but a late fee of Rs 500 will be charged to those applying on 24 September and onwards, reported The Indian Express. The exams are scheduled to be conducted by IIT Madras on 2, 3, 9 and 10 February, 2019 in two sessions. The results for the GATE 2019 would be declared on 16 March, 2018.

The exam will be conducted on 24 subjects including Aerospace Engineering, Agricultural Engineering, Architecture and Planning, Biotechnology, Civil Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Instrumentation Engineering, Mathematics and Mechanical Engineering. Its score is valid for three years from the date of announcement of the results.

As reported by NDTV, the body conducting the exam had said that since the number of applicants using the GOAPS site has drastically increased in the past two days, the receipt of SMS and email OTPs by the candidates is taking longer. It has requested the candidates to go ahead with filling the application and making the payment without waiting for the OTP verification.

Steps to register for GATE 2019

— Visit GATE's official website appsgate.iitm.ac.in

—Click on GATE 2019 tab on the homepage

—Enter email ID, mobile number for registration

— Log in using enrollment ID and password

— Upload photograph, signature and other required details and click on 'Submit'