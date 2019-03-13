GATE 2019: IIT Madras to declare result on 16 March; check your score at appsgate.iitm.ac.in

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras will release the result of GATE 2019 on 16 March. Held between 2-3 February and 9-10 February across various centres in India and abroad, GATE 2019 result will be declared in online mode for all the 24 papers.

The test was also conducted in an online mode for all the 24 papers, including the newly added - Statistics. Students who qualify GATE 2019 with a valid score will be able to apply for M.Tech admissions at IITs, NITs, IIITs, GFTIs and other institutes.

Steps to View GATE 2019 Result:

- Open the official website of GATE - appsgate.iitm.ac.in

- Click on the "results" section

- Give details of your GATE 2019 application form number and password

- Click on "submit" to view result

GATE 2019 Score Card:

Students can download their score card on 20 March after the declaration of result. The score card will contain all the information regarding qualifying marks and All India Rank (AIR).

Students will be able to download their score cards from 20 March till 31 May. After that, candidates have to pay an online fee of Rs 500 to be able to download their score cards till 31 December.

The GATE 2019 score card will be valid for a period of three years from the date of declaration of result. It will also contain the following information:

- Name of Candidate

- Registration/Application Number of candidate

- Paper for which appeared

- Mark scored by candidate

- Qualifying Marks

- GATE score

- All India Rank

- Total number of students appeared in that particular paper

Steps to download GATE 2019 Score Card:

- Visit the GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS)

- Enter the enrollment number/Registration ID/ Email ID and password

- Score card will be visible to candidate

- Click on the print tab to download the same

GATE 2019 scores are not just used for M.Tech admissions, but also by many leading PSUs for recruitment purposes. Students who opt for M.Tech admission after qualifying GATE are provided with a monthly stipend and annual contingency grant by Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD). This will only be granted to students pursuing their higher studies as specified.

GATE 2019 saw more than 8 lakh students appearing for the exam with a majority appearing for Civil, Electrical, Electronics, Mechanical and Computer Engineering papers.

