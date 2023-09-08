Garbage collector who killed Mumbai flight attendant following rape bid hangs self in police lock-up

In a shocking turn of events, Vikram Atval, the 40-year-old garbage collector accused of murdering a 24-year-old flight attendant in her Powai flat, was discovered dead by apparent suicide in the police lock-up on Friday morning.

This tragic incident unfolded within the confines of the Andheri police station, where Atval had been detained.

The distressing discovery came to light during routine rounds made by the jail guards. They stumbled upon Atval’s lifeless body, hanging from the ceiling inside his locker. It was determined that he had employed his own pants to make a noose, according to police sources. The incident was reported at approximately 6:30 a.m., sending shockwaves throughout the police station and beyond.

Friday was Atval’s final day in police custody, as an Andheri court had sentenced him to three days for medical examination and interrogation earlier in the week. During his initial day in custody, Atval was taken to the crime scene to reenact the sequence of events and locate the missing weapon he had used to inflict fatal harm on the victim.

He cooperated with the authorities, leading them to a spot behind a tree near the victim’s residence, where they discovered a lengthy straight knife. This crucial piece of evidence would be pivotal during court proceedings and in the preparation of the chargesheet.

In court, law enforcement had conveyed their intention to subject Atval to a medical examination to scrutinize the scratches and injuries on his body, a measure taken to conclusively rule out any possibility of sexual assault or rape.

Preliminary medical examinations of the victim, Rupal Ogrey, had not revealed any signs of sexual assault or rape. However, the comprehensive postmortem report from Rajawadi Hospital was still pending release.

The horrific incident took place on Sunday, September 3, when Atval gained unlawful entry into Rupal’s Powai flat under the guise of repairing a leak in her kitchen.

Seizing the opportunity, he reportedly attempted to force himself on her, brandishing a knife to instill fear.

Rupal’s resistance thwarted his intentions, resulting in injuries and bruises for both parties during the ensuing struggle. Desperate for escape, Rupal made a dash towards the main door in an attempt to seek help, only to have her life tragically cut short as Atval slashed her neck with the knife.

Subsequently, Atval dragged her lifeless body into the bathroom, meticulously cleaning up the crime scene before fleeing to his own residence. He was arrested within 14 hours of the crime being reported.

During questioning, Atval admitted to nursing a grudge against Rupal, stemming from an incident two days prior to the murder when she had reprimanded him for subpar job performance. Fuelled by this resentment and the knowledge that she lived alone, Atval confessed in court that he had intended to rape her, and had carried the knife as a tool of intimidation.

Following the postmortem examination, Rupal’s grieving family transported her body back to Chattisgarh for the final rites.