Four gunmen, disguised as lawyers, had shot dead gangster Jitender Gogi on Friday in the Rohini courtroom

The Delhi Police have arrested two more accused, identified as Umang and Vinay, in connection with the shootout in the Rohini Court in the National Capital.

One of the arrested men is a close associate of Sunil alias Tillu Tajpuriya, Gogi’s longtime rival. The investigation has also revealed that the murder plot was allegedly hatched by Tillu from inside Mandoli jail, reported The Indian Express.

"They were nabbed by a team of the New Delhi Range of Special Cell. During investigation, we found that one Naresh Kumar alias Sonu, a sharpshooter from Tillu’s gang, roped in his friend Umang to work for them,” a senior police officer told the newspaper.

On Friday, gunmen disguised as lawyers shot dead gangster Jitender Gogi in a courtroom. The assailants took out their weapons from under their lawyers' robes and opened fire at Gogi. Special forces personnel escorting the gangster then fired back, killing both attackers on the spot.

All four assailants met at a mall and left for the court. It was planned that Umang will wait outside in a car as a backup while the other three would go inside the courtroom to eliminate Gogi. But then Umang fled, sources said.

The police said the arrests are being made on the basis of some 'unusual activities' captured in the CCTV near gate number 4.

Gangster Jitender Mann 'Gogi', who was fired upon by assailants in Delhi's Rohini court premises on Friday, has died, said Delhi Police on Friday.

Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana said, "In view of his criminal record, Gangster Jitender Mann Gogi was being produced before the court today, under strict security arrangements but 2 people impersonating as lawyers, opened fired at him and killed him. Police responded and neutralised the two."

"There was no other injury to anyone be it judges or public...It's a sensational case, seems like this incident was executed with advanced planning. The case has been transferred to Crime Branch," the police official said.

