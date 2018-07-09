Gangster Munna Bajrangi shot dead in Baghpat jail; wife claims UP Special Task Force wanted to eliminate husband

Gangster Munna Bajrangi also known as Prem Prakash Singh was shot dead inside a high-security prison in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat early on Monday.

He was brought to Baghpat from Jhansi jail— where he was imprisoned since 2009— on Sunday and was to be produced in a local court on Monday in a case for demanding extortion money from BJP MLA Lokesh Dixit. Bajrangi was also named in the killing of former BJP legislator Krishnanad Rai. He was accused in more than 40 murder and extortion cases.

According to a report in a leading national daily, gangster Sunil Rathi, lodged in the same prison, opened fire on Bajrangi in the early hours of Monday. Principal secretary, Home, Arvind Kumar said jailor, Udai Pratap Singh, deputy jailor Shivaji Yadav, head warden Arjinder Singh and warden Madhav Kumar have been suspended in connection with the incident. A probe by a judicial magistrate will be undertaken as per procedure, he said and added that an FIR has been lodged in the matter.

According to News18 reports, Bajrangi's wife Seema Singh had recently alleged that UP Police’s Special Task Force (STF) was hatching a conspiracy to eliminate her husband inside jail premises. In a recent press conference here, Bajrangi's wife had said, "STF wants my husband to be killed inside the jail. The Special Task Force inspector had visited Jhansi jail recently to hatch a conspiracy to kill my husband. They are constantly inquiring about my husband's health. I have informed the court about it and I also request chief minister Yogi Adityanath to intervene in the matter."

#WATCH Seema Singh, wife of Gangster Munna Bajrangi, says, "I want to tell UP CM Adityanath ji that my husband's life is in danger. A conspiracy is being hatched to kill him in a fake encounter." (29.06.18) pic.twitter.com/o2uCuePKJe — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 9, 2018