Gangaur Puja 2020: Where and when this festival is celebrated, its history and significance

Gangaur Puja is celebrated in parts of India on the third day of the Hindu month Chaitra, which falls in March or April. It is a predominant ritual in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, while it is also observed in some parts of Telangana, Gujarat and West Bengal.

On this day, people, especially women, pay respect to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. In Madhya Pradesh, Gangaur Puja is held for three days, while it goes on for 16 days in Rajasthan.

Gangaur Puja 2020

According to legends, on this day Lord Shiva had granted blessings to goddess Parvati. Women celebrate their marital status on this day and pray for the long lives of their husbands.

Gana means Shiva and Gaur comes from Gauri (Parvati). To celebrate the happiness, people wish each other on this day.

Here are some quotes used for Gangaur Puja.

· May Gangaur maata bless you and your family

· May the goodwill of Gangaur Ma remain with you

· I hope on this day of Gangaur Puja, you and your family receive health, wealth and love

· May the festival of Gangaur Puja bring in happiness and prosperity in your lives

· Happy Gangaur festival my dear friend. Best wishes to you and your family.

