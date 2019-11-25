Gangar Eyenation, with the collaboration of trends and technology, remains nation's most preferred optical brand

Today, Gangar Eyenation is the work of four decades of trust and delivery and Director, Jigar Gangar is a proud businessman of the age-old mantra 'The customer is always right'. Gangar Eyenation is a success story of careful brand building and customer satisfaction through the traditional retail-induced method. Today, their booming business has led them to spread all over Maharashtra, Gujarat and Goa with 75+ retail outlets.

When the founding family of Gangar Opticians first approached the retail business in 1977, they wanted to provide holistic eye care services in lieu of the business’s philosophy. As Jigar Gangar and his brothers put it, "Our emphasis is always on quality and variety in inventory display for our customers."

Being ardent believers of customer intimacy, their 'big idea' was the customisation of lens products and services. Retail relationships were tied with customer affordability and the vast array of technology, which supported customers’ demands. For instance, Gangar Optician was also one of the first to introduce automated machinery for the fine customisation of lenses, which again, was at a time where lenses were manually shaped by hand.

Jigar Gangar is very passionate about customers having a retail experience in order to drive their motivation for a personalised style statement. When Gangar Eyenation was rebranded, Jigar Gangar along with his brothers drove insight toward a paradigm shift in their marketing strategy. What’s worth noticing is that even today, retail relationships drive business value. Nearly 100+ international brands have tied up with their retail outlets to cater to a demographic audience that indulges in an exclusive variety. This, in addition to many eye care machines services that are mandatorily rooted in their Tier - II and Tier - III stores. As a brand, Gangar Eyenation trusts its worth in the weight of reliability and meeting end-to-end customer satisfaction in terms of optical evaluation, products and services.

Being a multi-brand chain means spreading the customer service efforts across needs because if a brand doesn’t engage with them on their likes and terms, they will simply not turn back to us. Delivering a consistent, high level of customer experience has been envisaged long ago by Gangar Eyenation who took this challenge as an opportunity to emerge as innovators and leaders in after-sales service. In the words of Jigar Gangar, “How accessible and versatile a brand is for the customer matters at the end of the day for a consumer because they are not just seeking good product but the Right product."

Jigar Gangar believes that mostly, retail experiences are what mould the brand’s creative outreach expertise. Today, Gangar Eyenation is noticeably the hub of the world’s finest designer eyewear products. Built on the philosophy of trust style and ‘fashionability’ Gangar Eyenation’s enviable successes can be attributed to its unique product portfolio with the world-class collection, right from brands like Cartier, Mont Blanc, Prada, Armani, Dita, Jimmy Choo, Coach eyewear, Carrera and many others. Gangar Eyenation moved from being adaptable to trends to creating trends in the eyewear market in India.

Always involved in protecting eyes and optimizing the look of its customers the company has reinvented itself repeatedly to stay with the ever-changing consumer preferences. With the same retail enforced efforts and now with stronger online traction, Jigar Gangar’s vision to propagate style with responsibility is commendable. His deepest belief is that business should be conducted with responsibility and care, which comes with the fact of the company’s contribution towards the community with its CSR initiatives of Eye donation awareness and spectacle donation to the underprivileged and needy.

Gangar Eyenation, over the 40 years, has made a slow and deliberate brand strategy structure that has weighed its worth in a constantly changing market – and succeeded. Merging the power of premium eye-evaluation technology and a gentle philosophy of empathy, without the compromise on deliverance is the make of their success today.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.