As the name indicates, Ganga Saptami is a festival that is dedicated to Goddess Ganga or Maa Ganga.

As per the Hindu calendar, it is an auspicious time, when the origin of the river is commemorated. It is believed that on this day Goddess Ganga was reborn on Earth.

This year, Ganga Saptami is being celebrated today, 18 May. This sacred day is observed particularly in places where the river Ganga and its tributaries flow. It is also celebrated as the Ganga Jayanti across the country.

Ganga Saptami date, tithi, and timing this year:

As per the Gregorian calendar, the Ganga Saptami festival falls in the month of May and this year, it is being observed on 18, May (Tuesday). The tithi will begin at 12:32 pm today and will prevail till 12:50 pm on 19 May.

The duration of Ganga Saptami muhurat will be 2 hours and 36 minutes. It will be from 10:55 am to 01:31 pm.

Ganga Saptami Significance:

As per Hindu mythology and scriptures, the river Ganga descended to the Earth on the day of Ganga Dussehra. It was King Bhagiratha who had pleaded with the Gods to send the sacred river and eradicate the cursed souls of his ancestors on earth.

After the Gods decided to grant the King his wish, they were scared that the river might destroy the earth if sent directly. So, Lord Shiva was called to help. He first took the river in his hair and then released her on earth slowly.

However, some legends say that, as the river was gushing down on earth, the flow of the water destroyed the Ashram of Rishi Jahnu. The angry Rishi then drank up Ganga’s water but later released it from his ear on Saptami of Vaishakha Shukla Paksha. This special day marks the rebirth of the Ganga river.