Ganesh Visarjan 2021: Devotees bid farewell to Lord Ganesha in Maharashtra amid high security

Amid high security due to the coronavirus pandemic, devotees across Maharashtra participated in the immersion of Lord Ganesh (Ganpati Visarjan) to bid farewell to the elephant-headed god on Sunday, 19 September, 2021.

FP Staff September 19, 2021 20:44:09 IST
Notably, for the first time in decades, the Ganesh idols will be immersed on the day of Anant Chaturdashi this year. PTI

Reportedly, the iconic Lalbaugcha Raja Ganesh visarjan started at 10.30 and wrapped up by 1 pm. This was unlike the previous year’s yatras, which are usually of 14 hours. Sachin Gokhale/Firstpost

On high alert, the Mumbai Police has tightened its security due to recent arrest of terror suspects. The Delhi Police’s special cell had busted a terror module with arrest of six men and claimed that one of them was a resident of Mumbai’s Dharavi. Sachin Gokhale/Firstpost

Celebrated on the fourteenth day of the lunar fortnight, Ganesh Chaturthi commenced on 10 September this year. The festival, known for paving way for new beginnings, is celebrated across the country, but most prominently in Maharashtra and Gujarat. PTI

Mythology suggests that once the clay idol dissolves in the water, Ganesha returns to the mountains to his parents. PTI

