You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Ganesh Chaturthi: President Ram Nath Kovind, Narendra Modi greet nation, hope for 'progress, peace, happiness'

India Indo-Asian News Service Sep 13, 2018 10:43:34 IST

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted the country on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

"Ganpati Bappa Morya! greetings and good wishes to my fellow citizens on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. May Lord Ganesh guide us all towards a path of progress, peace, happiness and prosperity," the president tweeted.

Modi also took to Twitter and said: "Greetings on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi."

Also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi, this is a 10-day Hindu festival that reveres Lord Ganesha.


Updated Date: Sep 13, 2018 10:43 AM

Also See






At 24, Varun's start-up was worth a million dollars



Top Stories


IFA 2018
view all



Cricket Scores