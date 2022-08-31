Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: This Ganpati idol will bless devotees if feet are touched

A video making the rounds on social media shows an astonishing Ganpati idol. The mechanical idol will actually rise and bless devotees if its feet are touched

Ganesh Chaturthi is here, bringing with it lots of joy, enthusiasm, and of course Ganpati Bappa himself. The 10-day festival, which starts today, holds a special place in the hearts of Lord Ganesha’s devotees.

Ganesh Chaturthi is also the time when large parts of the country, especially Maharashtra, are decked up to welcome the god to his earthly abode. Pandals are constructed all over cities so that devotees can seek the blessings of their favorite god. And is it even Ganesh Chaturthi if some unique idols of the god don’t grab attention online?

A video making the rounds on social media shows an astonishing Ganpati idol. The mechanical idol will actually rise and bless devotees if its feet are touched.

According to the caption of the video, the idol was created by an artist in Maharashtra. This Ganpati idol has been made by one of the artists of Jila Satara Maharashtra. When you touch its feet, the idol stands and puts right hand forward to bless.”

The video shows a man bending forward to touch the idol’s feet. The idol then rises and moves its right hand forward to bless the man.

This is not the only Ganpati idol that has grabbed eyeballs online. Taking a leaf out of the success of the films Pushpa and RRR, several Ganesha idols have been made inspired by the look of Ram Charan and Allu Arjun. Fans of the two actors have been going gaga over the idols resembling their look from the movies.

One video shows a Ganpati idol in all-white, with one hand doing Allu Arjun’s iconic ‘Main jhuekega nahi’ gesture from Pushpa.

That’s not all. International sand artist and Padma Shri awardee Sudarsan Pattnaik has shared a photo of a Ganpati sculpture he made using 3,425 sand laddoos as well as some flowers. The sculpture was created by Sudarsan Pattnaik at Puri beach.

Which of these idols is your favourite?