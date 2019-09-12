Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: Mumbai Police issues traffic advisory, deploys 50,000 cops across 129 immersion points

The 10-day long Hindu festival of Ganesh Chaturthi will conclude on Anant Chaturdashi, which is today (12 September). The celebrations on the last day will see a huge number of devotees come together to bid farewell to Lord Ganesha at various immersion points marked in the city.

In order to maintain law and order in the city and ensure that there is smooth traffic flow during the Ganpati Visrajan celebrations, Mumbai Police has issued traffic advisory.

Mumbai Police, took to its official Twitter account and tweeted a traffic advisory and outline maps of Ganesh Visarjan routes.

Check out the tweet here:

Dear Mumbaikars, Traffic Advisory for commuters and outline Maps of #GaneshVisarjan routes for devotees heading towards various immersion points in Mumbai. https://t.co/zMYEtu1D1j pic.twitter.com/VBJv54lRJg — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) September 3, 2019

These maps depict an overall picture of the main immersion points in the city, the routes demarcated for vehicular traffic, Ganesh processions, immersion points and return crowd.

Apart from this, to ensure there’s maximum safety during Ganesh Visarjan processions, Mumbai Police has deployed over 50,000 cops and bureaucrats across the city at about 129 immersion points, reported Mumbai Mirror.

The publications' report also mentioned that along with cops, Central Armed Police Forces, Quick Reaction Team, Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad, Civil Defence would also be stationed in different parts of the city. With that the city police has also installed 5,000 CCTV cameras all across the city and drones will also be used at different waterfronts as part of the security plan.