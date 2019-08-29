Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: Decor ideas to brighten your abode during Hindu festival dedicated to Lord Ganesha

Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: Ganesh Chaturthi or 'Ganeshotsav' is celebrated to honour the birth of elephant-headed Lord Ganesha, also known as the God of wisdom, according to Hindu mythology. This year, the celebrations of the grand festival which is most popular in Maharashtra will begin on 2 September. Every year the country gears up for this grand festival and thinks of innovative ways to decorate houses, streets and pandals (tents where Ganesh idols are housed) to welcome Lord Ganesha. With the festival just around the corner, here are a few creative and innovative décor ideas that can light up your Ganpati pandal and beautify your home.

1) Drapes and colourful curtains:

Hang some fancy and beautiful sarees or dupattas vertically behind the Ganpati idol to create the look of scalloped curtains. To make it look more vibrant, decorate your pandal with strings of lights and flowers. Make sure the colours of the drapes and curtains you are using go with the theme and make the backdrop of the idol even better.

2) Rangolis :

'Rangolis' are the beautiful patterns drawn on the floor especially during festivals. Make beautiful 'rangolis' using colors available in the market or use rice flour mixed with different colors to go the eco-friendly way. You can also use rose petals or any flower petals to make beautify the floor infront of your pandal.

3) Coloured Paper and mirror:

Another theme for Ganpati decoration is that you can put some colourful papers and mirror work to good use. Go ahead and make some sterling flower patterns with vibrant-coloured chart papers and then embellish it with the mirrors to add beauty to your creativity this Ganesh Chaturthi. Other than flowers you can also make shapes like fans, circular and half circular pinwheels etc in bright hues and paste them on the back-wall of the pandal.

4) Flowers:

There could probably be nothing better than flowers to decorate your home for this auspicious occasion. Choose from a variety of fresh and pure flowers of different colours and arrange them in beautiful patterns. You can also arrange them in the form of bouquets or on the top of the mandap. If you are seeking a more traditional look choose marigold flowers. Pick up long strands of garlands made of yellow marigolds and hang them behind the idol of Lord Ganesha as well as on the two sides of the mandap.

5) Plants and leaves:

Environmentalists rejoice! You can consider the idea of go green seriously and decorate your house with live plants and their leaves for Ganpati. You can also decorate your pandal by adding bamboos, sticks, flowers etc. An added benefit of the go green theme is that it not only beautifies your home under budget but it also adds freshness to the overall look.