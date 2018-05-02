Gandhi's principle of ahimsa very relevant in the face of violence in the world: President Ram Nath Kovind

New Delhi: With the world facing terrorism and other forms of violence, Mahatma Gandhi's principle of 'ahimsa' is very relevant, President Ram Nath Kovind said on Wednesday.

Gandhi strived to lead the country to not just political independence, but to a better India and a society free of caste, religious, economic and even gender prejudices, he said while chairing the first meeting of the national committee for the commemoration of the 150th birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation.

"Mahatma Gandhi was India's conscience keeper. The Mahatma is our past, he is our present and he is also our future," the president said.

The principle of ahimsa is very relevant in today's world, which is experiencing violence in the form of terrorism and other conflicts, he said.

"In such times, the values espoused by Mahatma Gandhi can guide our planet towards a better future," the president said.

Gandhi was born in India but he does not belong to India alone and remains one of India's greatest gifts to humankind, and his name finds resonance across the continents, he said.

"Mahatma Gandhi was the inspiration for our largely non-violent, inclusive and democratic freedom struggle. He remains the ethical benchmark against which we test public men and women, political ideas and govt policies, and the hopes and wishes of our country," Kovind said, adding that Gandhi was a multi-faceted person.

"The Mahatma continues to be of significance for all of us in all countries. The world needs to incorporate his ideas in the building of a 21st century that is marked by justice and equality, by peace and wisdom, and by the elimination of poverty," he said.

"When we work for an India, free of caste and religious prejudice, we invoke Gandhiji.

"When we strive towards Swacch Bharat, and a cleaner and more hygienic India, we invoke Gandhiji. When we speak of the rights of women and children and of civil liberties of small and disadvantaged groups, we invoke Gandhiji," the president said.

More than 80 of the 124 members of the committee attended the meeting at the Rashtrapati Bhavan to discuss ideas for organising different events to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Gandhi.