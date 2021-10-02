Gandhi Jayanti 2021: Inspirational quotes by ‘Father of the Nation’ Mahatma Gandhi

As we celebrate Gandhi Jayanti, we bring to you some of Mahatma Gandhi's most inspirational quotes that will help in bringing positivity and hope to your life. Take a look:

The whole nation will celebrate the birth anniversary of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, fondly called Bapu, on Saturday, 2 October. The occasion is known as Gandhi Jayanti and this year marks Mahatma Gandhi's 152nd birth anniversary.

While the day is marked as a National holiday in India, Gandhi Jayanti is also observed in foreign countries.

Gandhi Jayanti is celebrated on 2 October to honour the Father of the Nation on his birthday and pay tribute to him for his valuable teachings. His contribution to India's development and freedom struggle remains paramount and his teachings have led the country towards betterment.

“I will not let anyone walk through my mind with their dirty feet.”

“Freedom is not worth having if it does not include the freedom to make mistakes.”

“To call woman the weaker sex is a libel; it is man's injustice to woman. If by strength is meant moral power, then woman is immeasurably man’s superior."

"Live as if you were to die tomorrow. Learn as if you were to live forever."

“If we could change ourselves, the tendencies in the world would also change. As a man changes his own nature, so does the attitude of the world change towards him. We need not wait to see what others do.”

"Forgiveness is the quality of the brave, not of the cowardly. The weak can never forgive. Forgiveness is the attribute of the strong."

"Heroes are made in the hour of defeat. Success is, therefore, well described as a series of glorious defeats."

“The greatness of humanity is not in being human, but in being humane."

“We may never be strong enough to be entirely nonviolent in thought, word, and deed. But we must keep non-violence as our goal and make strong progress towards it.”