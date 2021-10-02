Gandhi Jayanti 2021: From President Kovind, PM to UN chief, tributes pour in to mark Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his 152nd birth anniversary, saying his life and ideas will inspire every generation to walk the path of their duties.

Gandhi Jayanti is celebrated on 2 October every year to mark the birth anniversary of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi — popularly called Mahatma Gandhi — and regarded as the Father of the Nation.

To mark this special occasion, President Ram Nath Kovind asked the nation to take a pledge that “we will continue to strive for making India a country of Gandhiji's dreams while adhering to his teachings, ideals and values.”

Homage to Bapu on #GandhiJayanti . It is a special day for all Indians to remember Gandhiji's struggles and sacrifice. Let us take a pledge that we will continue to strive for making India a country of Gandhiji's dreams while adhering to his teachings, ideals and values. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 2, 2021

"I bow to respected Bapu on Gandhi Jayanti. His noble principles are globally relevant and give strength to millions," he added.

The prime minister also visited Raj Ghat to pay floral tributes.

#WATCH Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on #GandhiJayanti pic.twitter.com/GE63jP2Nhe — ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2021

An interfaith prayer meeting was also held at Raj Ghat, where Mahatma Gandhi's favourite devotional songs were rendered.

Union home minister Amit Shah paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi in a tweet in Hindi, saying that he inspired the whole world to walk on the path of peace and non-violence.

महात्मा गांधी जी का विराट जीवन एक सतत राष्ट्र यज्ञ के समान था जिसने सम्पूर्ण विश्व को शांति और अहिंसा के मार्ग पर चलने के लिए प्रेरित किया। गांधी जी के स्वदेशी, स्वभाषा व स्वराज के विचार चिरकाल तक देशवासियों को प्रेरित करते रहेंगे। गांधी जयंती पर उन्हें कोटिशः वंदन। pic.twitter.com/bl9P7Qxu15 — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 2, 2021

Defense minister Rajnath Singh called Gandhi a “towering personality blessed with tremendous willpower and immense wisdom, he provided exemplary leadership to India’s freedom movement.”

I bow to Pujya Bapu on Gandhi Jayanti. A towering personality blessed with tremendous willpower and immense wisdom, he provided exemplary leadership to India’s freedom movement. Let us rededicate ourselves to ‘Swachchta and Atmanirbharbharta’ on his jayanti. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) October 2, 2021

On the occasion of International Day of Non-Violence, which is observed annually on October 2 on the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, United Nations secretary-general Antonio Guterres stressed the need to “usher in a new era of peace and tolerance” and urged countries to pay heed to the peace activist's message of non-violence.

Hatred, division and conflict have had their day. It is time to usher in a new era of peace, trust and tolerance. On this International Day of Non-Violence - Gandhi's birthday - let's heed his message of peace, and commit to building a better future for all. — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) October 2, 2021

Here’s how other politicos greeted the nation on this special occasion:

राष्ट्रपिता महात्मा गांधी जी की जयंती पर उन्हें कोटि-कोटि नमन। महात्मा गांधी जी के विचार ना केवल भारत बल्कि पूरे वैश्विक समाज को सत्य, अहिंसा और नेकी की राह दिखाते हैं। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) October 2, 2021