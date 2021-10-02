India

Gandhi Jayanti 2021: From President Kovind, PM to UN chief, tributes pour in to mark Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his 152nd birth anniversary, saying his life and ideas will inspire every generation to walk the path of their duties.

FP Staff October 02, 2021 09:38:24 IST
Gandhi Jayanti 2021: From President Kovind, PM to UN chief, tributes pour in to mark Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on Gandhi Jayanti. ANI

Gandhi Jayanti is celebrated on 2 October every year to mark the birth anniversary of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi — popularly called Mahatma Gandhi — and regarded as the Father of the Nation.

To mark this special occasion, President Ram Nath Kovind asked the nation to take a pledge that “we will continue to strive for making India a country of Gandhiji's dreams while adhering to his teachings, ideals and values.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his 152nd birth anniversary, saying his life and ideas will inspire every generation to walk the path of their duties.

"I bow to respected Bapu on Gandhi Jayanti. His noble principles are globally relevant and give strength to millions," he added.

The prime minister also visited Raj Ghat to pay floral tributes.

An interfaith prayer meeting was also held at Raj Ghat, where Mahatma Gandhi's favourite devotional songs were rendered.

Union home minister Amit Shah paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi in a tweet in Hindi, saying that he inspired the whole world to walk on the path of peace and non-violence.

Defense minister Rajnath Singh called Gandhi a “towering personality blessed with tremendous willpower and immense wisdom, he provided exemplary leadership to India’s freedom movement.”

On the occasion of International Day of Non-Violence, which is observed annually on October 2 on the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, United Nations secretary-general Antonio Guterres stressed the need to “usher in a new era of peace and tolerance” and urged countries to pay heed to the peace activist's message of non-violence.

Here’s how other politicos greeted the nation on this special occasion:

Updated Date: October 02, 2021 09:38:24 IST

TAGS:

also read

Gandhi Jayanti 2021: A timeline of key events of Mahatma Gandhi's life from birth to death
India

Gandhi Jayanti 2021: A timeline of key events of Mahatma Gandhi's life from birth to death

Gandhi, who shares his birth date with former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, was born on 2 October, 1869, in Gujarat's Porbandar.

From Sonja Schlesin to Mahadev Desai, 'loyal' secretaries of Gandhi who ensured Mahatma remained at utmost efficiency
India

From Sonja Schlesin to Mahadev Desai, 'loyal' secretaries of Gandhi who ensured Mahatma remained at utmost efficiency

To work with Gandhi on account of his ideals and then stay fiercely loyal to him was common to almost all the secretaries who worked for him

New book revisits Gandhi’s assassination, reveals conspiracy to kill him was launched a week before Independence
India

New book revisits Gandhi’s assassination, reveals conspiracy to kill him was launched a week before Independence

‘The Murderer, the Monarch and the Fakir: A New Investigation of Mahatma Gandhi's Assassination’ brings out minute details of the killing, including how the Beretta gun with which Bapu was shot was arranged by a well-known Ayurvedic doctor of Gwalior