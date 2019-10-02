Gandhi Jayanti 2019 Updates: Narendra Modi declares India open defecation-free, sets 2022 target to phase out single use plastic

Gandhi Jayanti 2019 Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Ahmedabad at 6 pm, visited the Sabarmati Ashram and then participated in a Swachh Bharat programme.
Mahatma Gandhi's principles are always relevant and should be implemented for the betterment of the society, ANI reports Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla as saying.
"In today's day and age, both Satyagrah and Swachhagrah are needed in society. His (Mahatma Gandhi's) thoughts are immortal and they were always needed for the good of the society," Birla told reporters after attending a function to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi in the Parliament House Complex.
Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, addressing a gathering of Congress workers in Rajghat on Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary, slammed the BJP and said, "Quoting Gandhi is easy but it is tough to follow his path. Those who are trying to use his name but take are taking India astray from his teachings will not succeed.
"India has Gandhi's principles in its foundation. Some people are trying to make RSS a symbol of India and sideline Gandhi. Those who are doing politics on mistruth will never understand Mahatma Gandhi. Those who want to have absolute power will never understand Gandhi."
Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, in a speech on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary on Wednesday, slammed the ruling BJP and the RSS for running a government on the principle of "by hook or by crook". Addressing a gathering of Congress workers at the padayatra event on Gandhi Jayanti, she said, "In the last few years, a by-hook-or-by-crook' government is being run and they are thinking they are very powerful. They are making efforts to propagate the RSS' ideology instead of Gandhiji's."
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also slammed the BJP and said that the saffron party should follow the principle of truth, in accordance to Gandhiji's teachings.Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav also criticised the ruling party and was quoted as saying by CNN-News18, "Those who have never followed Gandhi's ideals, now want to adopt Gandhi."
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi has reached party leader Sheela Kaul's house near Lucknow's Butler Palace to see the banyan tree that was planted by Mahatma Gandhi back in 1936, reports India Today.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Ghulam Nabi Azad, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and others paid floral tributes before a portrait of Mahatma Gandhi in the Parliament on Wednesday.
The leaders also paid tribute to Lal Bahadur Shastri in Parliament on Wednesday.
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi tweeted his tribute to Mahatma Gandhi saying that non-violence is the only way to defeat "oppression, bigotry, and hate".
BJP president Amit Shah on Wednesday flagged off the party's main programme for the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary, the 'Gandhi Sankalp Yatra'. Shah said, "BJP leaders and workers are going to march 150 kilometres to propagate Gandhiji's principles to all the people."
Shah also lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiatives against single-use plastic and the Swach Bharat Abhiyaan.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to address the nation on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary on Wednesday at 10 am. Modi, who paid tribute to the 'Father of the Nation' at the Raj Ghat in Delhi early on Wednesday morning, will also visit the Sabarmati Aashram in Ahmedabad later in the day, NDTV reported.
The Congress will celebrate Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary on Wednesday by organising 'padayatras' across the country, with party leader Rahul Gandhi joining the foot march in the national capital. The party has planned a week-long program that will mark the culmination of the year-long celebrations commemorating Gandhi's memory and it will re-emphasize his values.
The programme will be undertaken by the AICC in Delhi and by the PCCs in their state capitals. It will be followed by district and block Congress committees across the country. In Delhi, the party will be out in full force on Wednesday guided by the Gandhian ideals to take on this government that they term "oppressive".
The celebrations are turning out to be a game of "one-upmanship" between the Congress and the BJP as both are organising foot marches across the country in their bid to "cash in" on his legacy, PTI reported.
While Congress chief Sonia Gandhi will reportedly administer the oath to leaders and workers to "redeem" 'Gandhi, Gandhism and Gandhi's India', the BJP's Gandhi Sankalp Yatra across the country will be flagged off by Home Minister Amit Shah.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat on Wednesday, on the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, and later declare the country open defecation-free.
Several events will be organised in the city and other parts of Gujarat on Wednesday as part of the sesquicentennial year of Gandhi's birth anniversary. Modi will arrive at the Ahmedabad airport around 6 pm, and will be greeted by BJP workers at a function organised there by the party's city unit. He will then visit the Sabarmati Ashram to pay tributes to the Father of the Nation, state BJP president Jitu Vaghani said.
From there, he will go to the Sabarmati Riverfront, where he will declare the country open defecation-free (ODF) in the presence of over 20,000 village heads, he said. People associated with Gandhian institutions, high court judges, Padma awardees, students, educationists, and village-level sanitation workers have been invited for the function.
"Modi will also attend the state-level Navratri festival organised at the city's GMDC ground. He will spend some time at the garba ground before leaving for Delhi," Vaghani said.
People visiting Gujarat to attend the 2 October function at Sabarmati Riverfront will be taken to different places associated with Mahatma Gandhi, like the memorial at Dandi, which is associated with the historic salt march led by him in 1930, and the Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar.
The administration of Navsari district, where Dandi is located, has organised a mega cleanliness drive at the Dandi beach, where Gandhi made salt as part of a civil disobedience movement, known as the 'Salt Satyagrah'.
Around 1,500 people are likely to join the drive to clean Dandi beach, Navsari collector Ardra Agarwal said. At the Gandhi Ashram at Sabarmati in Ahmedabad, the day will begin with a 'sarvadharm prarthana' (all faith prayer) to be held around 8.30 am.
Around 900 students from primary schools across the state will gather at the Sabarmati Ashram and some of them will share their views on Gandhi's teachings of non-violence. The ashram trust said these children are among the 30,000 students from government primary schools who are being taught a lesson in non-violence by facilitators trained at the Sabarmati Ashram.
Students will speak on topics like 'Gandhi and non- violence', and 'Gandhi and cleanliness', the trust's director Atul Pandya said.
Chief Minister Vijay Rupani will spend the morning in Porbandar, the birth place of Mahatma Gandhi, and will dedicate to the city a riverfront constructed on the Asmavati river at a cost of Rs 44 crore.
He will also attend a prayer meet at Kirti Mandir, the ancestral house of the Gandhi family where Mahatma Gandhi was born on 2 October, 1869. Rupani will also take part in a cleanliness drive in the city which will be attended by a large number of people.
Narendra Modi offers prayers at a Navratri event in Ahmedabad
Scores of people dance to a special garba song carrying the message supporting cleanliness.
Modi hails government schemes aimed at bettering health of citizens, facilitating development of villages
Health held utmost important for Gandhi ji and we are attempting to be the same way with Yoga Divas Ayushmann Bharat and Fit India movement, Modi said.
He also said that Gandhi’s dream of every village being self-sustainable will be fulfilled through the Rashtriya Gram Swaraj Madhyam.
“By the Ujjwala Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Aawas Yojana, the Jan Dhan Scheme, Saubhagya Yojana, we are helping the person standing at the last step of the ladder, in line with Gandhi Ji's philosophy,” Modi said.
He urged the citizens of India to helps the country and its poor. He ended his address by attributing the success of schemes not to any party or political leader, but to the 130 crore Indians.
Modi announces 2022 deadline to phase out single use plastic, Rs 3.5 lakh crore for Jal Jeevan Mission
The government has decided to spend Rs 3.5 lakh crore on the Jal Jeevan Mission aimed at taking steps water recharge and water recycling, Modi announced.
“Sanitation, conservation of environment and animals were dear to Gandhi ji. Plastic is a major threat to all of them. So, we have to achieve the goal to eradicate single use plastic from the country by the year 2022,” he said.
Modi informed the audience that in the last three weeks, 20,000 tonnes of plastic waste has been collected and the usage of carry bags made of plastic has been reduced. Crores of Indians have joined the initiative and have given up the usage of single-use plastic. Behavioral change is the basic need for this initiative, the Prime Minister said.
Over 75 lakh people employed due to Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan: Modi
Indians used to hesitate talking about toilets, but today, it has become an integral part of Indians' thought-process, Modi said.
Modi quoted a UNICEF report to say that in the last five years, a positive effect of Rs 20 lakh crores has been witnessed due to Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. “Over 75 lakh people have been employed due to this mission, most of them coming from the rural parts of the country,” he said.
World is appreciating our work towards building toilets, says Narendra Modi
While the world is appreciating and awarding us, for providing toilets to more than 60 crore people in 60 months and building more than 11 crore toilets, what gives me happiness is that women all over the country do not have to wait for the dark hours of the day or suffer from serious diseases.
Gandhi ji used to say 'Be the change you want to see in the world' and thus, we picked up brooms and started cleaning the society.
Gandhi led Satyagrah and Swachhagrah from Sabarmati Ashram, says Narendra Modi
At the Sabarmati riverfront, Narendra Modi said, “The entire world is celebrating Bapu's birth anniversary. A few days ago, the UN had issued a commemorative stamp in the memory of Gandhi ji and we have issued another one today.”
The Prime Minister said that he felt a new energy at the Sabarmati Ashram today. “Bapu had started Swachhagrah and Satyagrah from the Ashram,” he said.
He said that the riverfront is witness to history today, when people of rural India have announced that their villages are now open defecation-free. “They have used self-inspiration, self-will and co-operation to achieve this through the Swachh Bharat Mission,’ Modi said.
Narendra Modi begins address at Sabarmati riverfront
Modi welcomes the village heads and cleanliness workers to the land of "Chakradhari Mohan". "You have worked hard for five years, with the spirit of giving back to the society," he said.
He also paid tributes to Lal Bahadur Shastri and said that the state of Gujarat is painted in the fervour of Navratri.
Narendra Modi unveils stamps inspired by the life and achievements of Mahatma Gandhi
He also unveiled a Rs 150 coin made of silver.
10,000 students set record for assembling and lighting own solar lamps
On the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary, over 10,000 students set the Guinness Book of World Records by "assembling and lighting" their own solar lamps as part of the Global Student Solar Assembly.
Modi takes the stage at the Sabarmati riverfront
The Prime Minister is set to address 20,000 village heads and Swachhgrahis. The Swachhta anthem has been unveiled ahead of Modi's speech.
Narendra Modi reaches Sabarmati riverfront
In his address to the nation from the Sabarmati riverfront, Modi will declare India open defecation-free. He dedicated a large replica of Mahatma Gandhi's spectacles to the Father of the Nation. The decision was taken after suggestions were invited on what most accurately represents Gandhi.
Howdy, Modi was widely attended despite heavy rains in Houston, says Modi
Talking about the recently held Howdy, Modi event in Houston, Texas, the Prime Minister said that the respect for India at the international platform has increased owing to India’s contribution.
“It was raining heavily on the Howdy, Modi event day, but the California governor himself came and attended the event. Democrats and Republicans were there. President Donald Trump's attendance at the event made it special. He did not even care about security when I requested him for victory lap in Houston,” Modi said.
Gandhi's teachings offer solutions to all of world's problems, says Narendra Modi
Modi said that Mahatma Gandhi's 150th anniversary has been marked at the United Nations with immense enthusiasm. “Take any problem the world faces, the teachings of Mahatma Gandhi offer solutions to those challenges,” the Prime Minister said.
He also told the audience that during his US visit, people sang a bhajan liked by Gandhi ‘Vaishnav Jan Toh Tene Kahiye’.
Those indulging in politics of falsehood cannot understand Gandhian ideals, says Sonia Gandhi
Congress president Sonia Gandhi said those thirsty for power who consider themselves supreme and indulge in the politics of falsehood cannot understand Mahatma Gandhi's ideals of truth, self rule and selfless service.
Modi to reach Ahmedabad at 6 pm, to visit Sabarmati Ashram, attend garba celebrations
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive at the Ahmedabad airport around 6 pm and will be greeted by BJP workers at a function organised there by the party's city unit, according to Gujarat BJP chief Jitu Vaghani.
He will then visit the Sabarmati Ashram to pay tributes to the Father of the Nation.
From there, he will go to the Sabarmati riverfront where he will declare the country open defecation-free (ODF) in the presence of over 20,000 village heads.
Modi will also attend the state-level Navratri festival organised at the city's GMDC ground. He will spend some time at the Garba ground before leaving for Delhi.
Both Satyagrah and Swachhagrah needed: Om Birla
'BJP should follow Gandhi's ideals': Congress, Akhilesh Yadav slam RSS, BJP
Narendra Modi to visit Ahmendabad today to attend Swachh Bharat Diwas
Narendra Modi is going to visit Ahmedabad to attend a special 'Swachh Bharat Diwas' programme on the banks of the Sabarmati river. During the programme, Modi is expected to acknowledge 'the commendable work of several Swachhagrahis who have worked round the clock to fulfill Gandhi Ji’s dream.'
Amit Shah takes part in 'Gandhi Sankalp Yatra'
Home minister Amit Shah takes part in 'Gandhi Sankalp Yatra,' in Shalimar Bagh in New Delhi on Wednesday.
Rahul Gandhi leads Congress padyatra
Rahul Gandhi leads Congress' padyatra from the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee office to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.
Ram Nath Kovind says Gandhi Jayanti is chance to 'rededicate' to values of truth, non-violence
President Ram Nath Kovind paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on Wednesday and said, "Homage to Bapu on Gandhi Jayanti. The 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi is an occasion for all of us to rededicate ourselves to the values of truth, non-violence, harmony, morality and simplicity. His message remains relevant for all and he continues to be our guiding light.
Devendra Fadnavis participates in cleanliness drive in Mumbai
Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday took part in a clealiness drive in Mumbai's Sion-Koliwada area on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary.
Rajnath Singh unveils statue of Mahama Gandhi at Delhi Cantonment
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday unveiled a statue of Mahatma Gandhi at the Nagesh Garden in the Delhi Cantonment area, Hindustan Times reported.
Congress' padayatra begins in Delhi
Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi tweeted his tribute to Mahatma Gandhi saying that non-violence is the only way to defeat "oppression, bigotry, and hate".
Amit Shah flags off 'Gandhi Sankalp Yatra' in Delhi
BJP president Amit Shah on Wednesday flagged off the party's main programme for the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary, the 'Gandhi Sankalp Yatra'. Shah said, "BJP leaders and workers are going to march 150 kilometres to propagate Gandhiji's principles to all the people."
Shah also lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiatives against single-use plastic and the Swach Bharat Abhiyaan.
PM to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, Lal Bahadur Shastri in Parliament
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who went to the Parliament after visiting Raj Ghat and Vijay Ghat on Wednesday morning, will pay floral tributes to both leaders in the Parliament. On Wednesday evening, he will fly to Ahmedabad and visit Sabarmati Ashram.
JP Nadda, Prakash Javadekar to join Gandhi Sankalp Yatra in Delhi
BJP working president JP Nadda will join the BJP's flagship programme on the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the 'Gandhi Sankalp Yatra', at Chand Vatika near Khaira village while Union minister Prakash Javadekar will join in at Chuna Bhatti area of Kirti Nagar.
All Delhi MPs and senior BJP leaders will join this 'yatra' at different points across Delhi.
Priyanka Gandhi to participate in march in Lucknow
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress general secretary for eastern Uttar Pradesh, is likely to participate in the foot march or padayatra in Lucknow to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on Wednesday.
Congress leaders to assemble at 9.30 for padayatra in Delhi
Senior Congress leaders and workers will assemble at 9.30 am at the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee office at DDU Marg and will then walk towards Rajghat to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi with his favourite 'bhajan' 'Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram'.
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi will thereafter administer the oath to leaders and workers to redeem 'Gandhi, Gandhism and Gandhi's India'. Rahul Gandhi will join the 'padayatra' in Delhi.
Will continue working hard to realise Mahatma Gandhi's dreams: Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted his tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of the revered freedom fighter's 150th birth anniversary on Wednesday.
KC Venugopal says Mahatma Gandhi's philosophy still relevant in 'strife-torn' world
Congress general secretary KC Venugopal said, "In a strife-torn world, Gandhiji and his philosophy is more relevant than ever today." He said as the ideological anchor of the country, "Mahatma Gandhi's legacy of non-violence, co-existence, compassion, truth, environmental sustainability, and economic self-reliance have not only shaped our nationhood, but those of many across the world".
Venugopal said that though it took them more than 50 years, some political parties and disparate ideological proponents seem to have realized the importance of Gandhi, his philosophies and teachings today.
Gandhi Jayanti celebrations turning into 'one-upmanship' game between BJP and Congress
Lal Bahadur Shastri's son pays tribute to father at Vijay Ghat
Anil Shastri, son of the second prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on Wednesday morning paid tribute to his father at Vijay Ghat.
Leaders pay tribute to Lal Bahadur Shastri on occasion of jayanti
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, and former prime minister Manmohan Singh also paid tribute to Lal Bahadur Shastri, the second prime minister of India.
Sonia Gandhi, Manmohan Singh, JP Nadda visit Raj Ghat to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi
Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh, and BJP working president JP Nadda, early on Wednesday morning, paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at the Raj Ghat in Delhi on the occasion of the national leader's 150th birth anniversary.
Narendra Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on 150th birth anniversary
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary on Wednesday, paid tribute to the 'Father of the Nation' at Raj Ghat in Delhi.
Narendra Modi attends a garba event in Ahmedabad
Narendra Modi offers prayers at a Navratri event in Ahmedabad
Scores of people dance to a special garba song carrying the message supporting cleanliness.
Satisfied that on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, we're witnessing the fulfillment of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan, Modi wrote in the guestbook at Sabarmati Ashram
Modi hails government schemes aimed at bettering health of citizens, facilitating development of villages
Health held utmost important for Gandhi ji and we are attempting to be the same way with Yoga Divas Ayushmann Bharat and Fit India movement, Modi said.
He also said that Gandhi’s dream of every village being self-sustainable will be fulfilled through the Rashtriya Gram Swaraj Madhyam.
“By the Ujjwala Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Aawas Yojana, the Jan Dhan Scheme, Saubhagya Yojana, we are helping the person standing at the last step of the ladder, in line with Gandhi Ji's philosophy,” Modi said.
He urged the citizens of India to helps the country and its poor. He ended his address by attributing the success of schemes not to any party or political leader, but to the 130 crore Indians.
Modi announces 2022 deadline to phase out single use plastic, Rs 3.5 lakh crore for Jal Jeevan Mission
The government has decided to spend Rs 3.5 lakh crore on the Jal Jeevan Mission aimed at taking steps water recharge and water recycling, Modi announced.
“Sanitation, conservation of environment and animals were dear to Gandhi ji. Plastic is a major threat to all of them. So, we have to achieve the goal to eradicate single use plastic from the country by the year 2022,” he said.
Modi informed the audience that in the last three weeks, 20,000 tonnes of plastic waste has been collected and the usage of carry bags made of plastic has been reduced. Crores of Indians have joined the initiative and have given up the usage of single-use plastic. Behavioral change is the basic need for this initiative, the Prime Minister said.
Over 75 lakh people employed due to Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan: Modi
Indians used to hesitate talking about toilets, but today, it has become an integral part of Indians' thought-process, Modi said.
Modi quoted a UNICEF report to say that in the last five years, a positive effect of Rs 20 lakh crores has been witnessed due to Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. “Over 75 lakh people have been employed due to this mission, most of them coming from the rural parts of the country,” he said.
World is appreciating our work towards building toilets, says Narendra Modi
While the world is appreciating and awarding us, for providing toilets to more than 60 crore people in 60 months and building more than 11 crore toilets, what gives me happiness is that women all over the country do not have to wait for the dark hours of the day or suffer from serious diseases.
Gandhi ji used to say 'Be the change you want to see in the world' and thus, we picked up brooms and started cleaning the society.
Gandhi led Satyagrah and Swachhagrah from Sabarmati Ashram, says Narendra Modi
At the Sabarmati riverfront, Narendra Modi said, “The entire world is celebrating Bapu's birth anniversary. A few days ago, the UN had issued a commemorative stamp in the memory of Gandhi ji and we have issued another one today.”
The Prime Minister said that he felt a new energy at the Sabarmati Ashram today. “Bapu had started Swachhagrah and Satyagrah from the Ashram,” he said.
He said that the riverfront is witness to history today, when people of rural India have announced that their villages are now open defecation-free. “They have used self-inspiration, self-will and co-operation to achieve this through the Swachh Bharat Mission,’ Modi said.
Narendra Modi begins address at Sabarmati riverfront
Modi welcomes the village heads and cleanliness workers to the land of "Chakradhari Mohan". "You have worked hard for five years, with the spirit of giving back to the society," he said.
He also paid tributes to Lal Bahadur Shastri and said that the state of Gujarat is painted in the fervour of Navratri.
Listen to Mahatma Gandhi speaking after Prarthana Sabha on 29 November, 1947 on the benefits of development reaching the poor
Narendra Modi unveils stamps inspired by the life and achievements of Mahatma Gandhi
He also unveiled a Rs 150 coin made of silver.
10,000 students set record for assembling and lighting own solar lamps
On the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary, over 10,000 students set the Guinness Book of World Records by "assembling and lighting" their own solar lamps as part of the Global Student Solar Assembly.
Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi in Guwahati
Modi takes the stage at the Sabarmati riverfront
The Prime Minister is set to address 20,000 village heads and Swachhgrahis. The Swachhta anthem has been unveiled ahead of Modi's speech.
Modi dedicated a large replica of Mahatma Gandhi's spectacles to the Father of the Nation.
Narendra Modi reaches Sabarmati riverfront
In his address to the nation from the Sabarmati riverfront, Modi will declare India open defecation-free. He dedicated a large replica of Mahatma Gandhi's spectacles to the Father of the Nation. The decision was taken after suggestions were invited on what most accurately represents Gandhi.
At the Ashram, Narendra Modi logged an entry into the visitor's book, garlanded a bust and portrait of Mahatma Gandhi and interacted with volunteers
19:13 (IST)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes a tour of the Sabarmati Ashram
Archived images of Mahatma Gandhi in Bihar, where he launched the Champaran movement
Narendra Modi reaches Sabarmati Ashram
18:51 (IST)
Air India celebrates Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary
Howdy, Modi was widely attended despite heavy rains in Houston, says Modi
Talking about the recently held Howdy, Modi event in Houston, Texas, the Prime Minister said that the respect for India at the international platform has increased owing to India’s contribution.
“It was raining heavily on the Howdy, Modi event day, but the California governor himself came and attended the event. Democrats and Republicans were there. President Donald Trump's attendance at the event made it special. He did not even care about security when I requested him for victory lap in Houston,” Modi said.
Gandhi's teachings offer solutions to all of world's problems, says Narendra Modi
Modi said that Mahatma Gandhi's 150th anniversary has been marked at the United Nations with immense enthusiasm. “Take any problem the world faces, the teachings of Mahatma Gandhi offer solutions to those challenges,” the Prime Minister said.
He also told the audience that during his US visit, people sang a bhajan liked by Gandhi ‘Vaishnav Jan Toh Tene Kahiye’.
Roadway in Canada's Winnipeg named after Mahatma Gandhi
Modi arrived at the Ahmedabad airport on Wednesday evening
Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattanaik dedicates sand art to Mahatma Gandhi
United Nationa Association of Australia speads the message of peace and non-violence
Respect, support for India has increased on world stage, Narendra Modi says in Ahmedabad
Respect and support for India has increased on the world stage, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in an address after reaching Ahmedabad. "After winning 2014 polls, when I first went to UNGA, I appealed to the world for an International Yoga Day. At the UNO, among all such propositions, this one got thumping support and was passed at a quick pace. This, in itself, is a big achievement," he said.
Those indulging in politics of falsehood cannot understand Gandhian ideals, says Sonia Gandhi
Congress president Sonia Gandhi said those thirsty for power who consider themselves supreme and indulge in the politics of falsehood cannot understand Mahatma Gandhi's ideals of truth, self rule and selfless service.
Volunteers from the Canadian High Commission in Delhi take part in the plogging run initiative
Following Gandhi's philosophy every day best way to express love for nation, says Mumbai-based environmentalist
In an initiative led by Mumbai-based environmentalist Afroz Shah, city residents conducted a cleanliness drive at a beach on Wednesday. "Gandhi ji's dream of a clean India must be fulfilled, it must be done every week. We must follow his philosophy everyday. Desh se pyaar karo aur pyaar isi tarah jatao (This is the way to express love towards the nation)," Shah said.
A BSF dog squad takes part in a cleanliness drive at the Jammu bus stand
Modi to reach Ahmedabad at 6 pm, to visit Sabarmati Ashram, attend garba celebrations
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive at the Ahmedabad airport around 6 pm and will be greeted by BJP workers at a function organised there by the party's city unit, according to Gujarat BJP chief Jitu Vaghani.
He will then visit the Sabarmati Ashram to pay tributes to the Father of the Nation.
From there, he will go to the Sabarmati riverfront where he will declare the country open defecation-free (ODF) in the presence of over 20,000 village heads.
Modi will also attend the state-level Navratri festival organised at the city's GMDC ground. He will spend some time at the Garba ground before leaving for Delhi.
Tharoor on war over Gandhi's legacy
Even today, BJP has leaders elected in 2019, who called Nathuram Godse a patriot, Congress MP tells CNN-News18.
Mahtama Gandhi tied nation in one thread: Naveen Patnaik
16:36 (IST)
Kiren Rijiju encourages 'plogging' through Fit India Plog Run
Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday said 'Fit India Plog Run' will take forward Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Swacch Bharat Abhiyan' and 'Fit-India' movement, reported ANI.
"It is good that with running, the country is also getting cleaned. Everyone should be fit...If everyone comes together, the whole country will become fit and clean... This plog in run will also help in accomplishing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of clean India," he said, while flagging off the 'Fit India Plog Run' at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in Delhi.
Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari and wrestler Bajrang Punia also took part in the plog run in the national capital.
The Central Government has organised 'Fit India Plog Runs' across the country today. The run is aimed at encouraging people to pick up litter while jogging.
Manohar Lal Khattar participates in Swachhta campaign in Gurugram
Both Satyagrah and Swachhagrah needed: Om Birla
Mahatma Gandhi's principles are always relevant and should be implemented for the betterment of the society, ANI reports Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla as saying.
"In today's day and age, both Satyagrah and Swachhagrah is needed in society. His thoughts are immortal and they were always needed for the good of the society," Birla told reporters after attending a function to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi held in the Parliament House Complex.
Opposition boycotts special sessions of Uttar Pradesh legislature
The Uttar Pradesh government kicked off simultaneous sessions of the state assembly and legislative council at 11 am on Wednesday. The special sessions will continue till Thursday night without a break and will see leaders deliberate on 16 sustainable development goals to mark Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary.
However, Opposition parties including Samajwadi Party, BSP, Congress and Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party have boycotted proceedings claiming the state government is just out to set a record.
"The BJP is not concerned about the people. The motive behind holding the special session is only to set a record," PTI reports Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief Om Prakash Rajbhar as saying.
Mahatma Gandhi will remain immortal because of his principles: Jyotiraditya Scindia
Congress general secretary Jyotiraditya Scindia on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary, emphasised on the importance of truth, non-violence, Hindustan Times reported. Reportedly, he also said that Gandhi will remain immortal for generations to come.
“He will remain immortal because his principles and values will hold importance for generations to come,” Scindia was quoted by the report as saying. ”Mahatma Gandhi was not only Mahatma of the country, but he was Mahatma of the entire world. We all must follow his principles of non-violence, truth, justice, development, progress and upliftment of the poor,” Scindia added.
Ramchandra Guha criticises Amit Shah's speech on NRC
Renowned historian Ramchandra Guha on Wednesday, which is the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, criticised Home Minister Amit Shah's speech on the National Register of Citizens in West Bengal on Tuesday.
Narendra Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi in op-ed in The New York Times
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 150th birth anniversary, describing him as the "best teacher" and "the guiding light" who continues to give courage to millions globally.
Those trying to misuse Mahatma's name will not succeed: Sonia Gandhi
Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, addressing a gathering of Congress workers in Rajghat on Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary. slammed the BJP and said, "Quoting Gandhi is easy but it is tough to follow his path. Those who are trying to use his name but take are taking India astray from his teachings will not succeed.
"India has Gandhi's principles in its foundation. Some people are trying to make RSS a symbol of India and sideline Gandhi. Those who are doing politics on mistruth will never understand Mahatma Gandhi. Those who want to have absolute power will never understand Gandhi."
Visuals from Congress' padayatra in Delhi
Congress leaders and workers are participating in a procession — Gandhi Sandesh Padyatra — on occasion of Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary on Wednesday.
'BJP should follow Gandhi's ideals': Congress, Akhilesh Yadav slam RSS, BJP
Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, in a speech on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary on Wednesday, slammed the ruling BJP and the RSS for running a government on the principle of "by hook or by crook". Addressing a gathering of Congress workers at the padayatra event on Gandhi Jayanti, she said, "In the last few years, a by-hook-or-by-crook' government is being run and they are thinking they are very powerful. They are making efforts to propagate the RSS' ideology instead of Gandhiji's."
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also slammed the BJP and said that the saffron party should follow the principle of truth, in accordance to Gandhiji's teachings.Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav also criticised the ruling party and was quoted as saying by CNN-News18, "Those who have never followed Gandhi's ideals, now want to adopt Gandhi."
Sachin Tendulkar makes pitch for 'swach, swasth' India
Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar tweeted a video urging citizens to be aware of the environment and appealed for a "clean and healthy" India.
Narendra Modi to attend cultural Navrati event in Ahmedabad later today
The prime minister called on people on Twitter to experience the 'vibrant culture of Gujarat' during Navratri as he himself expected to join a garba event on Wednesday evening.
"Modi will be attending the state-level Navratri festival organised at Ahmedabad's GMDC ground. He will spend some time at the garba ground before leaving for Delhi," state BJP president Jitu Vaghani said.
Narendra Modi to visit Ahmendabad today to attend Swachh Bharat Diwas
Narendra Modi is going to visit Ahmedabad to attend a special 'Swachh Bharat Diwas' programme on the banks of the Sabarmati river. During the programme, Modi is expected to acknowledge 'the commendable work of several Swachhagrahis who have worked round the clock to fulfill Gandhi Ji’s dream.'
Priyanka Gandhi reaches Lucknow to see tree planted by Mahatma
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi has reached party leader Sheela Kaul's house near Lucknow's Butler Palace to see the banyan tree that was planted by Mahatma Gandhi back in 1936, reports India Today.