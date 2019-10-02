You are here:
Gandhi Jayanti 2019: Narendra Modi, Ram Nath Kovind pay homage to Father of the Nation; RSS, Congress speak of harmony in tweets

India FP Staff Oct 02, 2019 10:03:15 IST

  • On the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, several leaders took to Twitter to pay homage to the Father of the Nation.

  • Prime minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind, and several union ministers tweeted their tributes to the leader.

  • There are several programmes lined up for the commemoration for Mahatma's birth anniversary.

On the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, several leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind, Union ministers Prakash Javadekar, Kiren Rijiju, Nitin Gadkari and Piyush Goyal took to Twitter to pay homage to the Father of the Nation.

Many leaders including Narendra Modi, Sonia Gandhi, Venkaiah Naidu, and JP Nadda also paid their homage to the country's leader at Raj Ghat, in Delhi, on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his tributes, alongside a video on Twitter, and said, "We pledge to continue working hard to realise his dreams and create a better planet."

President Ram Nath Kovind gave everyone a message of faith, and said that the Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary is an occasion for all of us to 'rededicate ourselves to the values of truth, non-violence, harmony, morality and simplicity.'

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu shared photos of himself at Raj Ghat, Delhi, and said in a series of tweets that 'Gandhi ji’s principles of liberty, dignity and equality are not limited by space and time.'

The Congress and its youth wing took to Twitter to pay their respects to the great leader, and stated that everyone must make a pledge to continue his legacy of Satya and Ahimsa.

The RSS said that the Mahatma stood for social equality and harmony in their tweet on Wednesday.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh tweeted his tributes to the leader for his tremendous contribution in shaping the destiny of the country.

He also said that he will be taking part in two events on Wednesday — one in Delhi Cantt in the morning regarding the Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan, and one later in the day in Lucknow for the party's nationwide "Gandhi Sankalp Yatra", which will be flagged off by BJP president Amit Shah.

Union ministers Kiren Rijiju, Prakash Javadekar, Nitin Gadkari and Piyush Goyal also commemorated the 150th birth anniversary.

The Western Railways also took to Twitter, saying, "A great soul took birth in this country with a vision to break from the clutches of imperialism."

There are several programmes lined up for the commemoration for Mahatma's birth anniversary.

For LIVE updates on Gandhi Jayanti 2019, click here.

