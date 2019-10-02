Gandhi Jayanti 2019: Narendra Modi, Ram Nath Kovind pay homage to Father of the Nation; RSS, Congress speak of harmony in tweets

On the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, several leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind, Union ministers Prakash Javadekar, Kiren Rijiju, Nitin Gadkari and Piyush Goyal took to Twitter to pay homage to the Father of the Nation.

Many leaders including Narendra Modi, Sonia Gandhi, Venkaiah Naidu, and JP Nadda also paid their homage to the country's leader at Raj Ghat, in Delhi, on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his tributes, alongside a video on Twitter, and said, "We pledge to continue working hard to realise his dreams and create a better planet."

राष्ट्रपिता महात्मा गांधी को उनकी 150वीं जन्म-जयंती पर शत-शत नमन। Tributes to beloved Bapu! On #Gandhi150, we express gratitude to Mahatma Gandhi for his everlasting contribution to humanity. We pledge to continue working hard to realise his dreams and create a better planet. pic.twitter.com/4y0HqBO762 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 2, 2019

President Ram Nath Kovind gave everyone a message of faith, and said that the Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary is an occasion for all of us to 'rededicate ourselves to the values of truth, non-violence, harmony, morality and simplicity.'

Homage to Bapu on #GandhiJayanti. The 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi is an occasion for all of us to rededicate ourselves to the values of truth, non-violence, harmony, morality and simplicity. His message remains relevant for all & he continues to be our guiding light — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 2, 2019

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu shared photos of himself at Raj Ghat, Delhi, and said in a series of tweets that 'Gandhi ji’s principles of liberty, dignity and equality are not limited by space and time.'

I convey my warm greetings and good wishes to the people of our country on the occasion of the 150th Birth Anniversary of the Father of the Nation – Mahatma Gandhi. #Mahatma150 #MahatmaGandhi #GandhiJayanti #GandhiAt150 #Gandhi150 pic.twitter.com/LqP6ciQVaO — VicePresidentOfIndia (@VPSecretariat) October 2, 2019

As we pay reverential homage to the Mahatma on his 150th Birth Anniversary, let us strive to transform our lives by internalizing and implementing the Gandhian principles in our daily life. This is the real tribute to the Father of our Nation. #Mahatma150 #MahatmaGandhi pic.twitter.com/sFlInEN1y8 — VicePresidentOfIndia (@VPSecretariat) October 2, 2019

The Congress and its youth wing took to Twitter to pay their respects to the great leader, and stated that everyone must make a pledge to continue his legacy of Satya and Ahimsa.

Gandhi Ji embodies the kind of change that is possible when ordinary people come together to do extraordinary things. Today as we celebrate his 150th birth anniversary we must make a pledge to continue his legacy of Satya & Ahimsa. #Gandhi150 pic.twitter.com/ptn8bnM4t3 — Congress (@INCIndia) October 2, 2019

The RSS said that the Mahatma stood for social equality and harmony in their tweet on Wednesday.

Gandhiji, who believed in the Swa-based reorganisation of Bharat,firmly stood for social equality and harmony and translated his vision into action,had set an example for all through his life.We must perceive,understand and manifest it in our life.-Mohanji Bhagwat#GandhiJayanti pic.twitter.com/eE19jAShsk — RSS (@RSSorg) October 2, 2019

Defence minister Rajnath Singh tweeted his tributes to the leader for his tremendous contribution in shaping the destiny of the country.

महात्मा गांधी की १५०वीं जयंती की सभी देश वासियों को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ। Greetings to everyone on the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. We bow to him for his tremendous contribution in shaping the destiny of this country. My heartfelt tributes to Bapu on his jayanti. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) October 2, 2019

He also said that he will be taking part in two events on Wednesday — one in Delhi Cantt in the morning regarding the Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan, and one later in the day in Lucknow for the party's nationwide "Gandhi Sankalp Yatra", which will be flagged off by BJP president Amit Shah.

कल महात्मा गांधी की १५०वीं जयंती के अवसर पर दो कार्यक्रमों में भाग लूँगा। सुबह दिल्ली कैंट में स्वच्छता को लेकर एक जन जागरण अभियान में हिस्सा लेने के बाद लखनऊ में एक संकल्प यात्रा में भाग लूँगा। पूरे भारत में ‘स्वच्छ भारत अभियान’ आज एक जनांदोलन का स्वरूप ले चुका है। — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) October 1, 2019

Union ministers Kiren Rijiju, Prakash Javadekar, Nitin Gadkari and Piyush Goyal also commemorated the 150th birth anniversary.

Today as a tribute to #MahatmaGandhi this day is also commemorated as day of Non-Violence.

World really needs Non-Violence because Violence creates problems, Non-Violence offers solution. #Gandhi150 #Gandhiat150 #GandhiJayanti #150yearsofGandhi pic.twitter.com/njsfdmUkMl — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) October 2, 2019

On the 150th #GandhiJayanti I pay me respectful tribute. let us all commit ourselves to the values of his teachings which are more then ever relevant for the world. To fulfill #SwachhBharatAbhiyaan and to make #FitIndiaMovement movement pls join #PloggingRun pic.twitter.com/bp8HGLg4Nf — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) October 2, 2019

The Western Railways also took to Twitter, saying, "A great soul took birth in this country with a vision to break from the clutches of imperialism."

#राष्ट्रपिता महात्मा गांधी को उनकी 150वीं जन्म-जयंती पर शत-शत नमन।#OnThisDay #MahatmaGandhi, a great soul took birth in this country with a vision to break from the clutches of imperialism. Let us continue to follow the morals and values taught to us by him. #150YearsOfMahatma pic.twitter.com/5OMVEzgogV — Western Railway (@WesternRly) October 2, 2019

There are several programmes lined up for the commemoration for Mahatma's birth anniversary.

For LIVE updates on Gandhi Jayanti 2019, click here.