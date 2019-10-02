Gandhi Jayanti 2019: Narendra Modi proposes 'Einstein Challenge' in NYT op-ed to mark Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary

On the occasion of 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, Narendra Modi wrote an opinion piece for the New York Times, titled 'Why India and the world need Mahatma Gandhi', about the leader who 'envisioned a world where every citizen has dignity and prosperity.'

The op-ed begins with Gandhi influences global leaders with a reference to Martin Luther King Jr and Nelson Mandela. "Gandhi was born in India but his imprint is global," wrote Modi.

Mahatma Gandhi’s personality. The power of his thoughts. His global impact. And, a special Einstein challenge for you all! Here is my piece for the @nytimes on the special occasion of #Gandhi150. https://t.co/6Nqj0HaWBR — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 2, 2019

Modi quoted Albert Einstein and proposed the "Einstein Challenge" as a tribute to Gandhi to ensure that ideals of the Mahatma are remembered by future generations. He also wrote, "His ideals gave courage to millions in Africa."

The prime minister explicitly stated in the article that taking a cue from Gandhi’s ideals one can be both — a nationalist and an internationalist. Modi spoke about how Gandhi envisioned Indian nationalism as one that was not 'narrow or exclusive' but one that worked for the 'service of humanity'.

Mahatma Gandhi epitomised trust among all sections of society, wrote Modi. "For Gandhi, Independence was as much about personal empowerment as political power," he added.

Modi wrote about how the Father of the Nation emphasised on fundamental duties and not only a rights-based approach.

"But what sets apart the Gandhian struggle and those inspired by him is the wide-scale public participation. He never held administrative or elected office. He was never tempted by power opined the prime minister.

The op-ed ends with a call for the world to stand should-to-shoulder with each other and spoke about how India wants to do more with the world and for the world. "The world bows to you, beloved Bapu!" wrote Modi.