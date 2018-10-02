You are here:
Gandhi Jayanti 2018: Ram Nath Kovind, Narendra Modi wish Mahatma on Twitter; fight conspiracy forces, tweets Congress

India FP Staff Oct 02, 2018 09:58:40 IST

As the nation kicks off two-year-long celebrations for the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, leaders and politicians, including President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, shared their messages on social media. President Ram Nath Kovind shared his tweet early:

Modi, in his tweet, said that since we are entering the 150th anniversary year, it is a "great opportunity for all of us to fulfill his dreams."

Modi will attend the closing session of the Mahatma Gandhi International Sanitation Convention on Tuesday and will also attend programmes linked to sanitation and renewable energy, "subjects closely associated with Bapu's emphasis on cleanliness and a clean environment." Bharatiya Janata Party also tweeted out images of Modi paying his tribute to Mahatma at the Rajghat:

Congress president Rahul Gandhi also tweeted and said, "Truth and non-violence, which he lived for and was killed for are the foundation of our country. True patriots must protect them."

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted and said that on Gandhi's 150th birthday, it is important to remember the philosophy of non-violence. "We must focus on spreading the Gandhian philosophy across the country."

Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal tweeted out a photo of the mural outside Mumbai's Churchgate Station.

Congress party also shared their Gandhi Jayanti message and said: "Conspiracy forces, which are weakening the good governance, can be fought only on 'Gandhi Path'."

The Congress also tweeted photos of Rahul and Sonia Gandhi paying their respects at Rajghat.

Other politicians like Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, RJD's Tejashwi Yadav, Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb also tweeted out paying respects to the Father of the Nation.

Former chief minister of Karnataka Siddaramaiah also tweeted and said that Gandhi was a pioneer of ahimsa, an advocate of peace and harmony who "guided diverse India towrds Independence."

"Be the change that you want to see in the world," quoted Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, and tweeted:

The hashtag #GandhiJayanti, #Gandhi150 and #MahatmaGandhi were the top trends on Twitter India and apart from leaders and politicians, many others shared their messages on social media.

Israeli diplomat Noah Hakim tweeted photos of her visit to the Rajghat:

Central Railway also tweeted videos of trains based on themes of Gandhi and Tricolour:

This article will be updated with new messages over the course of the day


Updated Date: Oct 02, 2018 09:58 AM

