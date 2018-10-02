Gandhi Jayanti 2018: Ram Nath Kovind, Narendra Modi wish Mahatma on Twitter; fight conspiracy forces, tweets Congress

As the nation kicks off two-year-long celebrations for the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, leaders and politicians, including President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, shared their messages on social media. President Ram Nath Kovind shared his tweet early:

गांधी जयंती के दिन बापू को श्रद्धांजलि। गांधीजी का जीवन शांति, बंधुता और सद्भाव के आदर्शों के प्रति समर्पित था। आज इन आदर्शों के प्रति हमारी निष्ठा और संकल्प को दुहराने का अवसर है। महात्मा गांधी की शिक्षाएं पूरी मानवता के लिए आज भी प्रासंगिक हैं — राष्ट्रपति कोविन्द — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 2, 2018

Modi, in his tweet, said that since we are entering the 150th anniversary year, it is a "great opportunity for all of us to fulfill his dreams."

गांधी जयंती पर राष्ट्रपिता को शत्-शत् नमन। आज से हम पूज्य बापू के 150वें जयंती वर्ष में प्रवेश कर रहे हैं। उनके सपनों को पूर्ण करने का हम सभी के पास यह एक बहुत बड़ा अवसर है। #Gandhi150 pic.twitter.com/czFVckwjTd — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 2, 2018

Modi will attend the closing session of the Mahatma Gandhi International Sanitation Convention on Tuesday and will also attend programmes linked to sanitation and renewable energy, "subjects closely associated with Bapu's emphasis on cleanliness and a clean environment." Bharatiya Janata Party also tweeted out images of Modi paying his tribute to Mahatma at the Rajghat:

Congress president Rahul Gandhi also tweeted and said, "Truth and non-violence, which he lived for and was killed for are the foundation of our country. True patriots must protect them."

Gandhiji is not an immobile statue, he is a living set of ideas and values flowing through India. Truth and non-violence, which he lived for and was killed for are the foundation of our country. True patriots must protect them. #GandhiJayanti#Gandhi150 pic.twitter.com/ltgTBgBhYF — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 2, 2018

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted and said that on Gandhi's 150th birthday, it is important to remember the philosophy of non-violence. "We must focus on spreading the Gandhian philosophy across the country."

Today is International Day of Non-Violence, in remembrance of Mahatma Gandhi and his philosophy of non-violence or ahimsa. We must focus on spreading the Gandhian philosophy across the country — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) October 2, 2018

Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal tweeted out a photo of the mural outside Mumbai's Churchgate Station.

This #GandhiJayanti let's remember and cherish the values Pujya Bapu left for our country, whose vision for cleanliness continues to inspire us in our endeavour for a Swachh Bharat. Here is a mural of the Father of the Nation outside Mumbai's Churchgate Station. #Bapu150 pic.twitter.com/W3QsusQj9O — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) October 2, 2018

Congress party also shared their Gandhi Jayanti message and said: "Conspiracy forces, which are weakening the good governance, can be fought only on 'Gandhi Path'."

दृढ़ संकल्प से ही विपरीत परिस्थितियों से लड़ने की ताकत आती है और वर्तमान समय संकल्प का है। सु-शासन को कमजोर कर रही षड़यंत्रकारी ताकतों से 'गाँधी पथ' पर चलकर ही लड़ा जा सकता है। pic.twitter.com/3WwHC3ZqRb — Congress (@INCIndia) October 1, 2018

The Congress also tweeted photos of Rahul and Sonia Gandhi paying their respects at Rajghat.

Congress President @RahulGandhi & former Congress President Smt. Sonia Gandhi pay their respects at Rajghat on the occasion of #GandhiJayanti #GandhiAt150 pic.twitter.com/2saqetMHiM — Congress (@INCIndia) October 2, 2018

Other politicians like Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, RJD's Tejashwi Yadav, Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb also tweeted out paying respects to the Father of the Nation.

From clean mind to to clean nation ....

Taking inspiration from Bapu’s thoughts and vision and walking on the path shown by him is a real tribute to Him !#GandhiJayanti #गाँधीजयंती #Gandhi150#SwachhBharat #HealthyIndia #StrongIndia pic.twitter.com/ZmhM6C46dW — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) October 2, 2018

Remembering Father of the Nation #MahatmaGandhi Always aim at complete harmony of thought and word and deed. Always aim at purifying your thoughts and everything will be well.’ – Mahatma Gandhiji#GandhiJayanti #गाँधीजयंती #Gandhi150 pic.twitter.com/VMbLaaw0Jc — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) October 2, 2018

I bow to Father of our Nation, #MahatmaGandhi on his Jayanti. Let us commit to build our nation as envisioned by our beloved Bapu. #Gandhi150 pic.twitter.com/4Z7MElPcR5 — Biplab Kumar Deb (@BjpBiplab) October 2, 2018

'Generations to come, it may well be, will scarce believe that such a man as this, ever in flesh and blood walked upon this earth.' - Albert Einstein.

Salutations to #MahatmaGandhi on his 150th birth anniversary. #gandhi150 pic.twitter.com/k98cyPXjV0 — Ashok Gajapathi Raju (@Ashok_Gajapathi) October 2, 2018

Former chief minister of Karnataka Siddaramaiah also tweeted and said that Gandhi was a pioneer of ahimsa, an advocate of peace and harmony who "guided diverse India towrds Independence."

Gandhiji, a pioneer of ahimsa, & an advocate of peace & harmony , guided diverse India towrds Independence. His ideals are deep-rooted in the making of modern India. It is our utmost duty not to threaten these fabrics of unity inspite of diversity.#GandhiJayanti#Gandhi150 — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) October 2, 2018

"Be the change that you want to see in the world," quoted Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, and tweeted:

"Be the change that you want to see in the world." I pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi Ji on his Jayanti today. Let's follow the path of truth, non-violence, peace, tolerance, and cleanliness shown by Bapu with full dedication.#GandhiJayanti pic.twitter.com/QCu2DcIof5 — Manohar Lal (@mlkhattar) October 2, 2018

The hashtag #GandhiJayanti, #Gandhi150 and #MahatmaGandhi were the top trends on Twitter India and apart from leaders and politicians, many others shared their messages on social media.

Homage and rich tributes to father of the nation Bapu #MahatmaGandhi and former PM Shri #LalBahadurShastri, two of the greatest sons of mother India on their birth anniversary. There is a lot we can learn from their lives. Jai Hind! #GandhiJayanti #Gandhi150 pic.twitter.com/XrSUlINHif — Naveen Jindal (@MPNaveenJindal) October 2, 2018

Israeli diplomat Noah Hakim tweeted photos of her visit to the Rajghat:

Remembering Mahatma who epitomized that most phenomenal beings were not born. They happened because they dropped just one calculation from their lives - “What about me?”. Delighted to be @UNESCO in Paris on his 150th Jayanti. –Sg #Gandhi150 #GandhiJayanti #MahatmaGandhi pic.twitter.com/TH935oHOIe — Sadhguru (@SadhguruJV) October 2, 2018

On occasion of #GandhiJayanti , let us remember his ideals & principles and work towards an inclusive and humane society. pic.twitter.com/cVE12llaCS — Hemant Soren (@HemantSorenJMM) October 2, 2018

“I will not let anyone walk through my mind with their dirty feet.” #GandhiJayanti #Gandhi150 pic.twitter.com/1XryLqnovg — Kaushal K Vidyarthee (@vidyarthee) October 2, 2018

Your message of non violence & tolerance is as relevant today as it ever was.May we all work to build an India that you envisaged,a nation that embraces plurality of faith, erases divisions of caste and fulfills the aspirations of the weakest and most vulnerable. #GandhiJayanti pic.twitter.com/E4qrDIvBdQ — Sumanth Raman (@sumanthraman) October 2, 2018

"In a gentle way, you can shake the world." - Mahatma Gandhi It's an honour to have lived following the ideology of Mahatma Gandhi, his life is an inspiration for people across the globe today, tomorrow and forever. Best wishes to everyone on the occasion of #GandhiJayanti pic.twitter.com/VyDy8qJvl1 — Dr. C.P. Joshi (@drcpjoshi) October 2, 2018

गांधी जयंती पर राष्ट्रपिता को शत्-शत् नमन। Homage to #MahatmaGandhi ji the Father of the Nation on his birth anniversary. #GandhiJayanti On his 150th birth anniversary, let us dedicate ourselves to fulfil his dream of #SwachhBharat #Gandhi150 @swachhbharat pic.twitter.com/SBlkhNsLtS — Gaurav Bhatia (@gauravbh) October 2, 2018

Central Railway also tweeted videos of trains based on themes of Gandhi and Tricolour:

Tricolour and #GandhiJayanti theme EMU schedule on 2.10.2018

1) Panvel dep 06.37 hrs Thane arr 06.29 hrs

2) Thane dep 07.35 hrs Vashi arr 08.04 hrs

3) Vashi dep 08.12 hrs Thane arr 08.41 hrs

4) Thane dep 08.51 hrs Nerul arr 09.21 hrs and further....

Video Courtesy: @veda_mulga pic.twitter.com/ikeHAVdQ66 — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) October 1, 2018

Three Diesel and One Electric Locomotive in new Avtaar.... To haul passenger trains on 2.10.2018. Commemorating #GandhiJayanti pic.twitter.com/pu7Owc5EqF — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) October 1, 2018

"The weak can never forgive. Forgiveness is the attribute of the strong" #GandhiJayanti pic.twitter.com/lX8yIpAEBN — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) October 1, 2018

The ideals & teachings of #MahatmaGandhi form the crux of the ideology of @INCIndia .The CWC Meeting at Sevagram in Wardha on #GandhiJayanti is a tribute to the life & struggle of Bapu whose ideology laid emphasis on Decentralization of power & upliftment of marginalized section. — Rajeev Satav (@SATAVRAJEEV) October 1, 2018

Nature is always nourishing and protecting us. Learn to appreciate the priceless gifts of nature by preserving and conserving natural resources. #Swachhtahiseva #GandhiJayanti ##SwachhBharatDiwas — Swami Avdheshanand (@AvdheshanandG) October 2, 2018

This article will be updated with new messages over the course of the day