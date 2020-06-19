Galgotias University is creating engineers ready to face the challenges of Industry 4.0

Today’s manufacturing and automation industry segments are constantly leveraging new technologies and processes to become more agile, more responsive to fast-changing global markets and becoming even more innovative in bringing out their products and solutions to the global markets. Combining the skills and expertise of both veteran and new engineers can help companies implement Industry 4.0 technologies more effectively as they seek to be employed by the top corporates in various industries.

As the world of education is moving towards latest technological trends, Galgotias University also shows its commitment to match the university curriculum with latest technology innovations and inventions.

State of the art e-learning and digital infrastructure

The current generation of engineers entering the industry and manufacturing operations have backgrounds and experiences that differ in a number of ways from engineers with thirty, twenty, or even ten years on the job. The engineers fresh out of college have been exposed to interacting with digital information technologies and all aspects and technologies for the new age industry requirements.

The digital learning environment at Galgotias is absolutely state of the Art with latest online tools, software’s and learning management systems for not only online teaching but online assessments and examination are being used by Galgotias which are taking their students much ahead of others by embracing technology.

Extensive e-Learning course materials and lectures

Galgotias students have an edge during the COVID crisis as they are exposed to more than 45000+ online lectures, 12000+ E-learning resourses, 3000+ virtual classroom instances, 4000+ online assignments, 1000+ Virtual videos and more than 500+ virtual programming Labs.

They have access to over 4000+ courses available on various MOOC platforms (for credit transfer) and students can enhance their learning skills by taking these online certification courses and programs. These courses make them skilled in areas, which are required by the Industry in today’s times. e-Resources such as NPTEL, Swayam, Udemy, Coursera, MIT Courseware links are shared with all students to enhance their learning.

The Mobile Application and Learning management system at Galgotias University is dynamic and design to assist students in every way possible especially in the post covid19 world. The mobile app at Galgotias not only allows students to plan their lectures but also keeps them informed of all seminars, activities and events. The app keeps the students informed and updated on their attendances, results, course handouts provided by faculty and many other enhanced features that are being constantly developed and upgraded.

Located in Greater Noida, it witnesses amongst the highest enrolments among private universities in India and about 18,000 brilliant students across 100+ plus undergraduate and postgraduate programs are experiencing quality education.

Moreover, it serves as a home to more than 1000+ notable faculty members handpicked from top institutions not only in India but globally. Further, it extends help to meritorious students by providing them with scholarship opportunities.

Setting benchmarks — NBA accreditation and top NIRF ranking

Galgotias University recently became one of the youngest university and amongst one of the very few private universities in the country to get accreditation for 3 of its programs by National Board of Accreditation (NBA). The expert committee of NBA had visited the Galgotias University and assessed the programs through a rigorous assessment process, and then finally the NBA approved the accreditation on Feb 4th of 2020.

The National Institute Ranking Framework (NIRF) under the Ministry of HRD has also ranked Galgotias University. Galgotias University-School of pharmacy has been ranked in the prestigious 76-100 rank band in Pharmacy category and in the 151-200 rank band in the university category.

Internships to placements: A strong industry connect

Galgotias University has a plethora of prized recruiting partners. Amazon has hired its students for internship convertible to full placements at a package of 30.25 lakh per annum.

Joining hands with Wipro and Adobe in terms of Academic Excellence Centre, Galgotias University established Adobe Digital Technology Academy; in which Adobe is offering two courses, which will improve the employability of the students.

Galgotias University always had its focus on imparting practical knowledge to students so that they are industry-ready when they join the new age corporate world post COVID-19. Keeping the students parallel with the current technology and market trends, Galgotias University inaugurated the Adobe Digital Technology Academy in collaboration with Wipro Technologies.

Galgotias University has already associated with other corporate partners to establish employability enhancement programs in association with Infosys-Campus Connect Program, Cognizant Compe10cy, Wipro Talent Next Program, Adobe India-MoU to impart training in digital skills in Data Analytics, Tech Mahindra – MoU to impart student training and Faculty Development Programs, Ericsson EMPOWER-University Program.

Certification courses and exemplary placement records

Galgotias University is also offering Certification Courses to students in collaboration with NASSCOM for Cyber security and Data analytics, NIIT for Java and Python, CP CADD Centre, New Delhi for SCADA Development, ISIE India-Electrical Vehicle Design Opportunity, Electronics for you, New Delhi-IOT Development, Life Sciences Sector Skill Council - Competency certification for B Pharma.

Students of Galgotias University have also justified these efforts of the university in terms of grabbing job offers during campus placements. Galgotias University proudly observed a successful placement season for 2020 passing out B Tech and MBA students while the placement season is not over yet.

The highlight of the placement season is that 90% of eligible students from B Tech-CSE/IT, 85% students of overall all branches in B Tech and 92% students of MBA have secured the job offer. In the current placement season, 38 % of students have secured multiple job offers and highest salary package till date is 30.24 LPA. For 2020 batch, more than 200 companies like Infosys, Wipro Technologies, Cognizant, Tech Mahindra, IBM India, HCL, Thermax Ltd, Marelli Motherson, VISA, Virtusa, Amazon, ShareKhan, HPE, Aon Hewitt, Vivo Mobile, Zycus, Idea, C K Birla, American International Group etc have selected the students of Galgotias.